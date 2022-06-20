World Athletics to re-examine transgender rules after swimming's lead

Lord Coe - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Lord Coe has revealed World Athletics plans to re-examine its own transgender rules after praising Fina for acting in the “best interests” of swimming by banning Lia Thomas and others who have gone through male puberty from women’s races.

The president of athletics’ world governing body said it had scheduled a discussion with its council at the end of the year both on its current regulations on trans women, as well as on those governing the likes of Caster Semenya and others with differences in sex development (DSD).

Coe announced the move after Fina became the first Olympic sport to ban anyone to have gone through male puberty from its female category and the first to announce plans to create an “open” category for such athletes.

Responding to Sunday’s landmark decision, he said: “We see an international federation asserting its primacy in setting rules, regulations and policies that are in the best interest of its sport. This is as it should be. We have always believed, and repeated constantly, that biology trumps gender and we will continue to review our regulations in line with this.

“We have always said our regulations in this area are a living document, specific to our sport, and we will follow the science. We continue to study, research and contribute to the growing body of evidence that testosterone is a key determinator in performance and have scheduled a discussion on our DSD and transgender regulations with our council at the end of the year.”

Trans women and DSD athletes are currently subject to similar – but distinct – rules.

The former are allowed to take part in women’s events if they can demonstrate they have lowered their serum testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) for at least a year prior to competition.

The latter are subject to the same restrictions but only for races between 400 metres and a mile following a successful legal challenge against a blanket policy.

The sport’s current most high-profile trans woman is 400m hurdler Cece Telfer, below, while Semenya is the poster girl for DSD athletes worldwide.

Semenya has repeatedly failed in legal challenges to World Athletics’ current DSD rules but is awaiting a hearing at the European Court of Human Rights.

In the meantime, Coe said World Athletics was collecting data “all the time” about the performances of trans and DSD athletes.

He added: “My responsibility is to protect the integrity of women’s sport and we take that very seriously, and if it means that we have to make adjustments to protocols going forward, we will. And I’ve always made it clear. If we ever get pushed into a corner to that point where we’re making a judgment about fairness or inclusion, I will always fall down on the side of fairness. You have to.

“If one of my colleagues here in my team suddenly becomes transgender, it doesn’t make difference to me. They will continue to do the same job, they will continue to do the same job with skill and aplomb in exactly the way they were before they made that transition. This is not possible in sport. It is fundamental to performance and integrity and that, for me, is the big, big difference.”

As well as swimming, cycling last week announced stricter rules governing trans women but stopping short of an outright ban.

Coe refused to criticise other sports for “tiptoeing” around the issue, revealing World Athletics had spent $1,000,000 on legal fees formulating and defending its trans and DSD regulations.

He said: “There are other sports that are genuinely fearful that, if they go down that road, they’ll bankrupt themselves defending this.”

Accusing the International Olympic Committee of creating “confusion” among international federations in the way it delegated the creation of transgender regulations to them, he added: “It’s not an easy one for the federations to work within because they do have to make a decision. And it has been thrown at the federations to make that decision.

“So, I would encourage them to, where they can, come in behind the science, look to gather as much data as they possibly can, and make a decision based on that. And I think that’s probably the safest route for them. But, ultimately, federations are going to have to make these decisions themselves. They’re not going to get massive support from elsewhere and they’re certainly not going to get massive support from the lobby or interest groups out there promoting the cause of inclusion.

“Maybe it’s a piece of research the IOC wants to fund.”