World Athletics Championships: Filip Ingebrigtsen escapes disqualification after punching fellow 1500m runner

Norway’s Filip Ingebrigtsen has escaped disqualification despite appearing to punch fellow runner Teddese Lemi of Ethiopia during his 1500 metres heat at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

Ingebrigtsen was not punished despite video showing a punch in the back that caused Lemi to topple over.

His younger brother Jakob progressed without incident and is among the favourites for the Worlds title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The incident occurred as Ingebrigtsen looked to move past Lemi, who was holding the inside of the track.

The pair jostle, with the Norwegian twice leaning his shoulder into Lemi.

He then brings back a clinched left first and moves his arm forward to strike the Ethiopian.

A subsequent tangle of legs causes an off-balance Lemi to topple over.

Lemi appears to have been progressed to the semi-finals, but Ingebrigtsen has not yet been punished.

“That’s a punch,” BBC athletics commentator and former middle distance runner Steve Cram commented.

“If the track referee hasn’t seen that, I’m amazed. This is nothing against Filip Ingebrigtsen, this could be anybody, but I’m amazed he hasn’t been disqualified thus far.”