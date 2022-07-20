World Athletics Championships: Britain's Jake Wightman takes stunning 1500m gold

Nottinghamshire's Jake Wightman has won Britain's first gold at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The 28-year-old took the 1500m title in a time of three minutes 29.23 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Spain's Mohamed Katir.

Wightman went into the championships with the fastest time in the world this year and went for broke with 200m to go.

It is by far the biggest success of his career, having previously won European and Commonwealth bronze and only came 10th at last year's Olympics in Tokyo.

World Athletics moved Wightman's medal ceremony to Tuesday evening local time because the original one on Wednesday would have clashed with his flight home.

Elsewhere at the championships defending champion Dina Asher-Smith has reached the final of the 200m.

The 26-year-old came second in 21.96 seconds - a season's best - in her semi-final behind the USA's Tamara Clark.