World Athletics Championships 2019: Sprinter Richard Kilty to captain Great Britain in Doha

Sprinter Richard Kilty has been named as Great Britain’s captain for the World Championships.

The double European indoor 60m champion was voted in by his team-mates ahead of the Championships in Doha, which start next week.

Kilty is part of the 4x100m relay squad and is preparing for his fourth straight World Championships.

He said: “It feels incredible. It’s always a huge honour to represent the British team but to be selected as captain feels amazing.

“It will definitely go down as a special moment in my athletics career. The squad is so talented with many star athletes.

Richard Kilty is a former indoor 60m world champion (Getty)

“A lot of the athletes in the squad have leadership skills and would do an amazing job at being captain.

“It makes it extra special that my fellow athletes have selected me as their captain.

“I’ve got a great story to tell and I will try my best to inspire the team every moment from my team speech and on a daily basis over the course of the Championships.”

Kilty won European gold in the men’s 4x100m relay in 2014 and is reigning Commonwealth champion in the event.

He won the 200m at the European Team Championships last month, coming within 0.05 seconds of his personal best of 20.34secs set in 2013.

Team Leader Neil Black said: “Richard is having a brilliant season, running as fast as he ever has.

“Richard is an inspiration to his teammates on the track and to so many off it as well, in particular through his work with young people, especially at his home on Teesside.

“It is no surprise that his peers have voted him as captain of the British team for Doha and I’m looking forward to seeing Richard embrace the roles and responsibilities of being captain from now right through to the end of the Championships.”

PA