World Athletics Championships 2019: Day one schedule in Doha as Zharnel Hughes begins 100m bid
Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes will begin his bid for World Athletics Championships glory in Doha on Friday as the competition begins.
The 100m heats also contain the controversial Olympic champion Justin Gatlin and the favourite, fellow American Christian Coleman, who has come under scrutiny in the build-up due to missed drugs tests.
Elsewhere Britain's Holly Bradshaw will begin her campaign in the women's high jump, while her team-mate Morgan Lake will start qualifying for the women's high jump final.
The women's marathon will go ahead at midnight, despite the safety concerns over the intense heat and humidity in Qatar this evening.
Day one schedule
LOCAL TIME
MY TIME
SEX
EVENT
ROUND
16:30
14:30
M
Long Jump
Qualification
16:35
14:35
M
100 Metres
Preliminary Round
16:40
14:40
W
Hammer Throw
Qualification Group A
17:10
15:10
W
800 Metres
Heats
17:30
15:30
W
Pole Vault
Qualification
18:05
16:05
M
100 Metres
Heats
18:10
16:10
W
Hammer Throw
Qualification Group B
18:40
16:40
W
High Jump
Qualification
18:55
16:55
W
3000 Metres Steeplechase
Heats
19:25
17:25
M
Triple Jump
Qualification
19:45
17:45
M
5000 Metres
Heats
20:35
18:35
M
400 Metres Hurdles
Heats
23:59
21:59
W
Marathon
Final