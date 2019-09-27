World Athletics Championships 2019: Day one schedule in Doha as Zharnel Hughes begins 100m bid

Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes will begin his bid for World Athletics Championships glory in Doha on Friday as the competition begins.

The 100m heats also contain the controversial Olympic champion Justin Gatlin and the favourite, fellow American Christian Coleman, who has come under scrutiny in the build-up due to missed drugs tests.

Elsewhere Britain's Holly Bradshaw will begin her campaign in the women's high jump, while her team-mate Morgan Lake will start qualifying for the women's high jump final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The women's marathon will go ahead at midnight, despite the safety concerns over the intense heat and humidity in Qatar this evening.

Day one schedule