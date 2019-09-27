World Athletics Championships 2019: Day one schedule in Doha as Zharnel Hughes begins 100m bid

Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes will begin his bid for World Athletics Championships glory in Doha on Friday as the competition begins.

The 100m heats also contain the controversial Olympic champion Justin Gatlin and the favourite, fellow American Christian Coleman, who has come under scrutiny in the build-up due to missed drugs tests.

Elsewhere Britain's Holly Bradshaw will begin her campaign in the women's high jump, while her team-mate Morgan Lake will start qualifying for the women's high jump final.

The women's marathon will go ahead at midnight, despite the safety concerns over the intense heat and humidity in Qatar this evening.

Day one schedule

LOCAL TIME

MY TIME

SEX

EVENT

ROUND

16:30

14:30

M

Long Jump

Qualification

Startlist

Result

Summary

16:35

14:35

M

100 Metres

Preliminary Round

Startlist

Result

Summary

16:40

14:40

W

Hammer Throw

Qualification Group A

Startlist

Result

Summary

17:10

15:10

W

800 Metres

Heats

Startlist

Result

Summary

17:30

15:30

W

Pole Vault

Qualification

Startlist

18:05

16:05

M

100 Metres

Heats

Startlist

Result

Summary

18:10

16:10

W

Hammer Throw

Qualification Group B

Startlist

Result

Summary

18:40

16:40

W

High Jump

Qualification

Startlist

18:55

16:55

W

3000 Metres Steeplechase

Heats

Startlist

19:25

17:25

M

Triple Jump

Qualification

Startlist

19:45

17:45

M

5000 Metres

Heats

Startlist

20:35

18:35

M

400 Metres Hurdles

Heats

Startlist

23:59

21:59

W

Marathon

Final

Startlist

