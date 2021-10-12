World Arthritis Day 2021: Significance, history, treatment, and all you need to know

Every year, on 12 October, World Arthritis Day is marked across the world. The day aims to raise awareness about the impact and existence of musculoskeletal (issues related to bones, muscles, ligaments, and soft tissues) and rheumatic (autoimmune and inflammatory illnesses that attack muscles, joints, and organs) diseases.

Senior citizens often face many bodily problems with growing age and arthritis is among the most common issues. Hence, World Arthritis Day (WAD) is celebrated to inform and educate people about the disease that causes problems in joints.

Theme of World Arthritis Day 2021:

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the World Arthritis Day and the theme or campaign is "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work".

History and significance of World Arthritis Day:

Established by Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI), WAD was first observed in the year 1996. To spread global messages on musculoskeletal disease, the foundation took extra measures to make people aware of this condition. Since then, World Arthritis Day is celebrated every year.

For the unversed, the meaning of Arthritis is the tenderness and swelling of joints that results in pain and stiffness. Currently, there are over 100 types of arthritis and other conditions related to it. World Arthritis Day acts like an alarm informing people to seek an immediate cure and not delay the initial symptoms.

Symptoms of Arthritis:

The most common symptoms are swelling, stiffness, and joint pain. The skin around the joint of people suffering from arthritis may also turn red. A large number of people with arthritis have experienced that the symptoms are worse in the morning. The symptoms can develop suddenly or gradually.

Treatment of Arthritis:

The treatment of this condition helps in minimizing joint damage, controlling pain, and improving or maintaining function and quality of life. A wide range of lifestyle strategies and medication can help from further damage. Below, take a look at a few treatment options for arthritis:

- Non-pharmacologic therapies

- Medications

- Joint replacement surgery

- Splints or joints assistive aids

- Physical or occupational therapy

- Weight loss

