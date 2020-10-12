World Arthritis Day 2020: Foods to Eat & Avoid For Healthy Joints & Reducing Pain

World Arthritis Day is annually celebrated on October 12. This event is observed to raise awareness about the treatment of arthritis which means inflammation or swelling of one or more joints. It is very necessary to do some rehab exercises and take physiotherapy session to combat the inflammation caused in this bone problem. The main symptoms of arthritis are joint pain and stiffness, which typically worsen with age. It is necessary for people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and maintain a healthy weight to avoid arthritis. Diet plays an important role in lifelong healthy bones. On the occasion of World Arthritis Day 2020, we will share with you foods to eat and avoid for healthy joints and reducing pain. From Weight Loss to Strong Bones, 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Masoor Dal (Red Lentils) in Your Diet.

Also Read | Giloy Health Benefits: From Strong Immunity to Treating Diabetes, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Ayurvedic Herb

The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis. Other common forms include gout, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus. Usually, a person suffering from arthritis cannot run, walk much and stand for a longer duration of times. Activities like swimming can help provide some relief from arthritis. Right from an early age people should be careful about the shoes they wear, the way they run and gym-goers should keep a proper check on their form while performing squats and leg press. Foods rich in calcium and vitamin D can help reduce inflammation and pain while suffering from this joint pain problem. However, foods rich in uric acid and high cholesterol can worsen up the situation. Vegan Milk Options: From Coconut to Almond, Here Are 5 Types of Non-Dairy Milk For Lactose Intolerant People And Vegans.

Foods to Eat While Suffering From Arthritis

Also Read | Amla Murabba Health Benefits: From Strong Immune System to Reducing Arthritis Pain, Here Are Five Reasons to Have This Sweet Food

1. Fatty fish like salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which help reduce inflammation and the severity of arthritis symptoms.

2. Garlic has an anti-inflammatory effect that can reduce the risk of osteoarthritis.

3. Green vegetables like broccoli contain sulforaphane while spinach consists of kaempferol, these antioxidants slow the progression of arthritis.

Foods to Avoid While Suffering From Arthritis

1. Highly processed foods increase inflammation and they should be avoided while suffering from arthritis.

2. Chronic alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of osteoarthritis, therefore alcoholic drink must be avoided.

3. Red meats contain high levels of inflammatory markers like interleukin-6 (IL-6), C-reactive protein (CRP) and homocysteine which can worsen up arthritis.

Apart from this, foods high in sugar and salt should be avoided and the person suffering from arthritis should keep a track of calorie intake and maintain a healthy weight. On World Arthritis Day, 2020, participate in online seminars and session to get knowledge about this joint problem and ways to deal with it.