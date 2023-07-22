World Archery Para Championships 2023: Great Britain win two gold medals

Nathan MacQueen was part of the gold medal-winning mixed team at the 2022 European Para Archery Championships

Great Britain have won two golds at the 2023 World Archery Para Championships in the Czech Republic.

Steve Prowse beat Italy's Daniele Piran 6-2 in the visually impaired 2/3 gold final.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The other gold medal came in the compound women open team final, where Phoebe Paterson Pine and Jodie Grinham beat Brazil's Jane Karla Gogel and Helena Nunes de Moraes 152-145.

GB also earned three Paralympic archery qualifying spots at the event.

Paterson Pine and Grinham both became world champions for the first time in their careers.

"I feel like I've exceeded my expectations of what I wanted to come out here and do," said Paterson Pine, a Paralympic and European champion.

"It's super pressured up there. People who watch are probably just thinking it's just people flinging six arrows at a target, but it's really quite intimidating when you're up there. So I'm really happy and proud of us for keeping our mental strength going."

Nathan MacQueen could not make it three gold medals for GB as he lost his compound men open final 141-139 to Italy's Matteo Bonacina, taking home silver.

It was double heartbreak for MacQueen, who also lost his compound mixed team open bronze final with team-mate Jessica Stretton. They lost 154-148 to China's Lin Yueshan and Ai Xinliang.

There were two Britons in the visually impaired 2/3 bronze final. Nicholas Thomas took the bronze with a 6-0 win over compatriot Phillip Tranter.