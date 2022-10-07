The world’s 50 best bars have just been announced. US leads with 8; New York has 6 of them

Corrections and clarifications: In a previous version of this story, the number of bars in the U.S. named in the best bars list was incorrect. The list names eight U.S. bars on The World’s 50 Best Bars list.

A dramatic, dimly lit haunt in Barcelona nabbed the top spot for the world's best bar of 2022, based on a new ranking of the top 50 bars across the globe.

The top prize this year went to Paradiso in Barcelona, according to The World’s 50 Best Bars, an annual list that celebrates the best of the international drinks industry. First published in 2009, it provides an annual ranking of bars as voted for by 650 drinks experts from across the globe.

Located in Barcelona's El Born district, the speakeasy offers imaginative cocktails and bar bites. The bar, boasts of offering "a universe of temptations" with a "surprising, almost otherworldly setting, a space where you do not need to imagine, the unimaginable is real, a place for enjoyment without a thought."

This year's edition of The World's 50 Best Bars was unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on Tuesday at an in-person awards ceremony.

Second place went to Tayēr + Elementary in London, for the second year running and Sips, also in Barcelona, took third place.

The U.S. trumped the list with eight wins, with New York taking six spots in 2022. Florida and Illinois were the only other state to make the list where Cafe La Trova in Miami netted 21st place and Kumiko in Chicago pulling No, 25.

London was the city with the second most number of winning bars (five), followed by Mexico City with four and Barcelona with three.

Other special awards include the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award (Little Red Door in Paris) and the Altos Bartenders Bartender Award (Colombian owner and founder of Alquímico, Jean Trinh).

1. Paradiso in Barcelona, Spain

The World's 50 Best Bars 2022

50. Bulgari Bar, Dubai, UAE

49. Lucy's Flower Shop, Stockholm, Sweden

48. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

47. Employees Only, New York, USA

46. L’antiquario, Naples, Italy

45. Galaxy Bar, Dubai, UAE

44. Carnaval, Lima, Peru

43. HIMKOK, Oslo, Norway

42. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

41. Cantina OK!, Sydney, Australia

40. Red Frog, Lisbon, Portugal

39. Locale Firenze, Florence

38. Zuma, Dubai, UAE

37. A Bar With Shapes for A Name, London

36. Dante, New York, USA

35. 1930, Milan, Italy

34. Overstory, New York, USA

33. Manhattan, Singapore

32. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

31. Line, Athens, Greece

30. Swift, London

29. Maybe Sammy, Sydney, Australia

28. Argo, Hong Kong

27. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires, Argentina

26. Sidecar, New Delhi, India

25. Kumiko, Chicago, USA

24. Tropic City, Bangkok, Thailand

23. Satan’s Whiskers, London

22. Attaboy, New York, USA

21. Cafe La Trova, Florida, USA

20. Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece

19. The Clumsies, Athens, Greece

18. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires, Argentina

17. Coa, Hong Kong

16. Drink Kong, Rome, Italy

15. Salmon Guru, Madrid, Spain

14. BKK Social Club, Bangkok, Thailand

13. Hanky Panky, Mexico City

12. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

11. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

10. Alquímico, Cartagena, Colombia

9. Katana Kitten, New York, USA

8. The Connaught Bar, London

7. Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain

6. Double Chicken Please, New York, USA

5. Little Red Door, Paris, France

4. Licorería Limantour, Mexico

3. Sips, Barcelona, Spain

2. Tayēr + Elementary, London

1. Paradiso, Barcelona, Spain

The World’s 50 Best Bars list is owned and organized by William Reed, the group behind The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

