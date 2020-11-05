World’s 50 Best Bars 2020: Connaught Bar number one as London proves best city in the world to drink in

London has once again come out on top at the World’s 50 Best Bar awards, as the Connaught Bar climbed from second place to first.

Nudging past last year’s winner, New York’s Dante, the Connaught Bar was one of three London bars to feature in the top 10, with TayÄr + Elementary coming in fifth this year – rising a storming 47 places from 52 last year – and Kwãnt, the spot from Erik Lorincz, close behind at number six, up from 47 last year. TayÄr + Elementary was awarded the Disaronno Highest New Entry award for its success, while Kwãnt, which first opened 17 months ago, picked up the London Essence award for Best New Opening.

The American bar in the Savoy, which claimed the top spot in 2017, placed 20th this year. The bar remains temporarily closed, and lost longstanding bar manager Declan McGurk this summer, as well as head barman Maxim Schulte.

Other London bars on the list included Ryan Chetiyawardana’s Lyaness (29, up from 39), Swift (33, up from 41), Three Sheets (34, down from 16), and Artesian at the Langham (41, up from 48).

Connaught Bar, London

Dante, New York

The Clumsies, Athens

Atlas, Singapore

TayÄr + Elementary, London

KwÄnt, London

Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires

Coa, Hong Kong

Jigger & Pony, Singapore

The SG Club, Tokyo

The UK led the list overall this year, with nine bars on the list, and London came out as the best city in the world to drink in, with eight bars on the list, followed by New York with five. The results of his year’s Perrier-sponsored awards – which are voted on by 540 anonymous industry experts – were, for the first time in the list’s 12-year history, held virtually.

“We want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the venues on the 2020 list of The World’s 50 Best Bars," said Mark Sansom, content editor for the World’s 50 Best Bars. "We are continually heartened by the industry’s resilience and positivity as countries continue to operate in varying degrees of recovery.

"Hats off to Connaught Bar, undoubtedly one of the finest cocktail bars of our time. The institution has earned a place on the list every year since 2010 and it has gradually grown in stature to become the world-beating bar it is today. Ago Perrone and his team are dedicated to excellence and look at every element of the guest experience to choreograph a faultless service. The Martinis aren’t bad, either.

"We at 50 Best hope that the announcement of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020 will act as a show of strength for the global bar community. "

For more information, visit worlds50bestbars.com