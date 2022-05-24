Worksoft Acquires AI-Powered SaaS Test Automation Platform eureQa

WorkSoft, Inc
·4 min read
WorkSoft, Inc
WorkSoft, Inc

Addition of Performance and Mobile Testing Capabilities to Leading Process Intelligence and Test Automation Platform Expands Packaged Application Breadth and Delivery Flexibility

Worksoft Aquires eureQa AI-Driven SaaS Test Automation Platform

Worksoft Expands Performance, Mobile and API Automated Testing Capabilities with eureQa’s Cloud-native AI-Driven Test Automation Platform.
Worksoft Expands Performance, Mobile and API Automated Testing Capabilities with eureQa’s Cloud-native AI-Driven Test Automation Platform.

ADDISON, Texas, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksoft, leading provider of end-to-end intelligent process automation for complex custom and packaged applications, announced today the acquisition of eureQa, an AI-powered SaaS test automation platform purpose-built for testing digital applications. eureQa’s no-code performance and end-to-end testing of web, mobile, API, database and packaged applications expands Worksoft’s Connective Automation platform capabilities, delivering a comprehensive automation platform to help organizations understand, de-risk and optimize end-to-end business processes.

With expectations and competition higher than ever, ensuring superior end-user experiences has become a critical differentiator for organizations across every industry. To compete, organizations need the ability to analyze, validate and optimize the entire customer journey across applications. eureQa’s AI-powered SaaS platform verifies customer-facing business processes and e-commerce sites perform as expected across all browsers, operating systems and mobile devices. This combined with Worksoft’s process intelligence and test automation capabilities will ensure organizations can protect and maximize the value of their investments regardless of the technology or industry.

With eureQa, Worksoft will now offer enhanced performance, mobile and API testing, offering a complete automation platform to customers who are looking to modernize systems at speed and scale without sacrificing quality. Customers will have the flexibility to align to cloud, on-premise or hybrid delivery, allowing them to choose the right model to support their unique strategic initiatives.

"eureQa has developed an exceptional platform, and we’re excited to welcome the team to the Worksoft family,” said Tony Sumpster, CEO, Worksoft. “The addition of eureQa’s AI-driven SaaS testing platform and its additional strengths in performance and mobile testing expands our offering to provide a robust platform that looks holistically across your business and technology investments to ensure quality and deliver tangible automation ROI.”

eureQa’s cloud-native cross-platform solution uses AI/ML techniques to support self- healing tests and autonomous troubleshooting for B2C and B2B customer facing e-commerce sites to reduce risk for new implementations, business process change, or compliance needs, delivering optimal performance for end users across all devices and browsers.

“Providing outstanding end-to-end digital experiences for customers is becoming increasingly critical to our success,” said Badri Nittoor, Founder and CEO of eureQa. “Our combined capabilities provide customers with a flexible, resilient platform supporting validation and execution across the enterprise application landscape, enabling enterprises to accelerate release speed, reduce defects, and elevate user experiences.”

To learn more, please join eureQa and Worksoft for a joint webinar highlighting how this combined solution will revolutionize how enterprises apply and deploy end-to-end automation to optimize business processes to future proof from continuous change and accelerate transformation.

About Worksoft

Worksoft provides Connective Automation for world leading global enterprises, automating the full lifecycle of a business process from process intelligence to testing to RPA. Our codeless automation empowers business users and IT to create and accelerate automation and arms organizations with 360-degree process insights to prioritize and speed test automation creation and reuse in production for maximum efficiency and scalability. With Worksoft, enterprises can accelerate project timelines and ensure data-driven quality for complex end-to-end custom and enterprise applications, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday®, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Recognized by analysts and top Systems Integrators (SI) as amarket leader for SAP testing, Worksoft is embedded into leading SI ERP practices to enable their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate transformation initiatives. For more information, visit www.worksoft.com.

About eureQa

eureQa is the digital assurance platform purpose built for testing digital applications for today’s leading global companies. With eureQa, companies can be confident their users get the best experience on their digital applications across all devices and browsers. eureQa provides end-to-end testing for Web UI, Mobile Apps, API and databases. With AI to accelerate automation, and machine learning to power self-healing, resilient tests with automatic root cause analysis, eureQa enables teams to stay ahead of testing demands. By running functional, API, performance and compatibility tests on a unified platform companies can deliver great digital experiences with confidence. For more information, visit www.sayeureqa.com.

For media inquiries, contact Liz Blackman, eblackman@worksoft.com, or +1 (972) 993-0400.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8a2c37a-a4ea-4e1f-9eae-d038a72816b6


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bo Bichette's two home runs lift Toronto Blue Jays over Cincinnati Reds 3-1

    TORONTO — Alek Manoah had the best outing of his season on Saturday afternoon, allowing just one run over eight innings. The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher wanted more though, and thought he deserved a chance at a complete game since he had only thrown 83 pitches. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo disagreed. The two had an animated conversation in Toronto's dugout as closer Jordan Romano came out of the bullpen, with pitching coach Pete Walker trying to smooth things over between Manoah and Montoyo.

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • Who is Christopher Nkunku?

    Christopher Nkunku is playing for the French Nation Team in the upcoming World Cup 2022. What do you know about him?

  • Panthers coach denies players were at strip club until 3 a.m. on playoff game day

    Andrew Brunette shot down the report that several of his players were at a strip club deep into the night after losing Game 3 to the Lightning.

  • Insights and observations from the NHL playoffs: The big concern for the Panthers

    Here's a few thoughts on each series, including the most stunning stat of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Canada's Katie Vincent picks up canoe sprint World Cup silver medal

    Canoe sprinter Katie Vincent of Mississauga, Ont., opened her World Cup season tying for a silver medal in the women's C1 200-metre A final on Sunday in Racice, Czech Republic. The reigning world champion crossed the finish line in 45.19 seconds along with Wenjun Lin of China behind winner Yarisleidis Duboys of Cuba (45.08). Edmonton's Sophia Jensen was sixth of nine finishers in 46.12. Vincent is preparing to defend her world title at this year's event Aug. 3-7 in Dartmouth, N.S. "I really feel

  • Dallas Stars part ways with head coach Rick Bowness

    Bowness took over the team as interim head coach in 2019 before leading the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Rick Bowness won't return as coach of Dallas Stars

    Rick Bowness will not return as head coach of the Dallas Stars after nearly three seasons in which he led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this year. While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to “allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.” The move doesn't necessarily mean Bowness is done coaching. General

  • Lehkonen scores two as Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 of their second-round series Saturday night. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Colorado improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington started in goal for St. Loui

  • Lightning serving up a lesson to state-rival Panthers

    Tampa Bay has put on a masterclass of winning hockey in the postseason, pushing the Presidents' Trophy Panthers to the brink with three consecutive wins.

  • Lucas Cavallini scores third of the season as Vancouver beats Dallas 2-1

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps are quickly cementing their status as a second-half team. Tied 1-1 heading into extra time against FC Dallas, centreback Ranko Veselinovic – who had pushed forward in attack – was brought down for the penalty in the 92nd minute. Striker Lucas Cavallini stepped up, and despite his own admitted up-and-down history with penalty kicks, buried the chance to seal the 2-1 win and claim his third goal of the season. “I knew once we got the penalty, I was going to take

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Former Wild prospect Kris Foucault saves girl from drowning

    Former NHL prospect saved a six-year-old girl from drowning while on vacation in the Bahamas.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Blues' Jordan Binnington knocked out of Game 3 after Nazem Kadri collision

    Avs forward Nazem Kadri went hard to the net puck before colliding with a Blues d-man and barrelling into Binnington, who left hobbling and didn't return.

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Irishman wins Blue Nose marathon as Halifax race returns to Victoria Day weekend

    Sweat, hard work and maybe a little Irish luck helped propel the 2022 Blue Nose Marathon winner over the finish line. On Sunday, the 19th Blue Nose Marathon returned to the streets of Halifax for its first regular Victoria Day weekend since the pandemic began. The event was held in November last year. Running his first Blue Nose, Nathan Ryan O'Hehir won the marathon handily, finishing in a time of two hours, 42 minutes and 47 seconds. "That was the hardest race I've ever done," Ryan O'Hehir said

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We