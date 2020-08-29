This Works: These Linen Sheets Are A Crease-Free Dream

From Esquire

There are people, and then there are people who iron their sheets. Those are the two types of human on this earth, we don't make the rules.

If you are in the latter camp and dedicate hours of your week to the pursuit of crisp hospital corners, then this might be the time to look away. To the non-ironers left in the room, friends, this is our time, because it turns out you can buy linen sheets which don't need a day of hot steam in order to wrestle them around a duvet.

The White Company's sheets are a blend of crisp linen and cotton, which means that not only are they soft to the touch, but their blend of materials dry much flatter than pure linen. Get them in classic white and you'll feel like you've checked into a villa atop Mykonos every time you bed down for the night. Or, at least, you will if you shut your eyes and don't look at the pile of washing that's propping your door open.

Buying a new set of sheets is a luxury which feels pure and right, like cracking the spine of a hardback book, or making your own bread, though the less said about our collective attempts to do that this year the better. You don't have to call it self care, it can just be finally getting rid of the set from Ikea which your mum picked out during freshers while you were hungover and sulking. Though frankly, even self-care sounds better than that.

Life under lockdown has allowed our lives to slow down and given us more time for things that fell by the wayside in the past. Spend your evenings slow roasting or your Sunday afternoons reading. Just please, don't waste time ironing your sheets.

View photos Photo credit: The white company More

SHOP

Wilton cotton and linen-blend double bedspread, £120, Selfridges

You Might Also Like