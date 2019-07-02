Works Honda team down to one entry for next two WSBK rounds

's Yamaha during the Imola round in early May.

Replaced by All-Japan Superbike regular at Jerez and Misano, Camier was aiming to return to fitness in time for his home race at Donington Park - but has now confirmed he will not ride in the July 5-7 event, or in the Laguna Seca round the week after.

"I’m really disappointed to have to miss two more rounds, despite having definitely made good progress, which my doctor is actually really happy with," Camier said.

"I’ve now recovered full range of motion and have started to do strength exercises already.

"Unfortunately, this is where I’m still having some problems. I attempted to complete a few laps on a Supermoto but can see that I still don’t have enough strength or stability when braking, as well as still experiencing noticeable pain when doing so."

Yuki Takahashi, Althea Racing

Yuki Takahashi, Althea Racing Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images