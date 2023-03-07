Workplace Safety Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The global Workplace Safety Market is exhibiting a huge growth with steady CAGR. Driving factors include cost-effectiveness, convenience and accessibility. Technology advancements will further boost the global market.

Pune,India, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Workplace Safety Market Size is expected to experience dynamic growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing need for safety systems across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Workplace Safety Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.

There has been an increasing need for safety systems around the world in order to identify the safety at the workplace such as corporate offices, industries, and other places. For instance, as per the report by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the fatal work injuries recorded in the United States increased from 5,250 in 2018 to 5,333 in 2019.

However, the rising trend of automation in several industries is projected to hinder the growth of this market.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a high demand for workplace safety systems in order to ensure safety at the workplace. Hence, this pandemic has not impacted the growth of workplace safety market, which acts as a driving factor for this market’s growth.

Industry Development-

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA) launched a free, online video training course for the roofing industry workers to increase their ability to address fall hazards.


Request a free sample PDF Brochure- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/workplace-safety-market-104923


List of Key Players in the Workplace Safety Market Report-

  • Cegid Group,

  • Celerant Technology,

  • Clover Network, Inc.,

  • EPOS Now (ePOS Inc.),

  • ERPLY,

  • Future POS,

  • Kounta Holdings Pty Limited,

  • Lightspeed POS Inc.,

  • NCR Corporation,

  • Oracle Corporation,

  • PAR Technology,

  • Phorest Salon Software,

  • Revel Systems, Inc.,

  • Shopify,

  • Shopkeep, Inc.,

  • Square, Inc.,

  • Toast, Inc.,

  • TouchBistro, Inc.,

  • Upserve, Inc.,

  • Vend Limited.

Drivers/Restraints-

Increasing Investments in Research and Development of Workplace Safety Systems to Fuel the Market

The leading companies in the workplace safety market are concentrating on increasing their investments in the research and development of safety systems at the workplaces in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for the workers in the offices. Thus, this is a crucial factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation-

On the basis of component, this market is divided into solution, services – safety consulting, safety training, site safety staffing, and others. Based on type, the market is classified into personal safety, public safety and machinery and equipment safety. By industry, the market is categorized into oil and gas, chemical, automotive, energy and power, transportation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, energy and utilities, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights/Summary-

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints, and trends related to the       growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by the leading players to boost their market position.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Tech-Savvy People to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is projected to dominate in the workplace safety market share on account of the increasing number of tech-savvy people and the rising number of workplace safety system providing companies in this region.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly in this market due to the strict government and regulatory framework for labor safety and well-being in the countries such as India, China, and others.


Ask for Customization- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/workplace-safety-market-104923


Competitive Landscape-

Rising Adoption of Workplace Safety Systems with Enhanced Features to Intensify Competition

The prominent companies in the workplace safety market are focusing on the rising adoption of enhanced safety systems equipped with the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and others. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will help them to widen their product offerings and establish a strong footprint in this market.

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Global Statistics — Key Countries

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario — Key Countries

4.5 Recent Industry Developments — Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5. Global Workplace Safety Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis — By Product Type

5.3. Market Analysis — By Distribution Channel

5.4. Market Analysis — By Countries/Sub-regions

……………

11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis — Major Players

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Products & Services

12.3 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Recent developments

12.5 Major Investments

12.6 Regional Market Size and Demand

13. Strategic Recommendations

TOC Continued……………….


Pre-Book- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104923


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • China Square: The cheap Chinese shop at the centre of Kenya row

    Kenyan traders accuse a Chinese-owned outlet of undercutting them and threatening their livelihoods.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • Poland's PKN will demand compensation after Russia stopped oil deliveries, says CEO

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's PKN Orlen will demand compensation after Russia halted oil deliveries to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline in late February, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Obajtek said on Monday, without giving further details. Last March, Poland pledged to stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022, the same time as PKN's long-term contract with Rosneft expired.

  • Bitcoin: Latest price collapse comes amid crypto bank fears

    Uncertainty surrounding Silvergate Bank caused a significant slump that BTC is yet to recover from

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun who described how the firm commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • If Joe Biden can open massive new oil fields, then so can Britain

    It would be the biggest new oil field in decades. It could supply as much as 2pc of all the oil needed by the United States. And it would be large enough by itself to make a significant difference to the global price, dealing yet another blow to Vladimir Putin’s collapsing war machine in Ukraine.

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.

  • China could’ infiltrate’ UK’s weapons supply chain, warns defence minister

    China could “infiltrate” Britain’s weapons supply chain, a defence minister has warned.

  • US natural gas prices plummet 13% as streak of mild winter weather set to continue

    Henry hub natural gas futures for April fell to $2.62 per million British thermal units, its lowest level in a week.

  • Laid-off Twitter software engineer calls job market 'hot garbage': 'maybe I should go be a firefighter'

    An ex-Twitter engineer laid off by Elon told CNN they're struggling to find work, as "tech jobs are just not happening."

  • CERAWEEK-Chevron CEO says natural gas markets fundamentally changed by war

    The global natural gas market has been more fundamentally changed for the long term than the oil market by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions upended global oil and gas markets and disrupted supplies from Russia. Europe has turned away from dependence on Russian gas supplies and has no intention of changing that in the future, Wirth said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit...

  • UPDATE 1-Russia's February car sales down 62% year-on-year, says AEB

    This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Car sales in Russia collapsed by 62.1% year-on-year in February, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, as Western sanctions continued to cause problems for the industry. The AEB said 41,851 vehicles had been sold during February, compared with 110,441 vehicles in February 2022.

  • GQG founder Jain to meet Australian investors after $1.9 billion Adani investment

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -GQG Partners Inc founder Rajiv Jain will meet clients and investors in Australia this week, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, and will explain its investment into embattled Indian Adani group. GQG Partners bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, marking the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report sparked a stock rout. A January report by U.S based Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens by Adani, and flagged concerns over debt levels.

  • REFILE-UPDATE 1-Chevron CEO says natural gas markets fundamentally changed by war

    The global natural gas market has been more fundamentally changed for the long term by Russia's invasion of Ukraine than the oil market, Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions upended global oil and gas markets and disrupted supplies from Russia. Europe has turned away from dependence on Russian gas supplies and has no intention of changing that in the future, Wirth said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

  • Elon Musk reportedly tried to sell Twitter's office plants to employees as part of his push for cash

    Since taking over Twitter in November, Elon Musk has tried to cut costs and boost the company's income.

  • UPDATE 1-CERAWEEK- Asia demand to drive Cheniere's LNG shipments this year

    Cheniere Energy expects to ship more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asia this year, after European customers took the lion's share of its 2022 cargoes, an official said on Monday. Cheniere last year gave the financial go ahead for an expansion of its Corpus Christi, Texas, liquefaction plant and has sought an early environmental review with federal regulators for an expansion at its Sabine Pass, Lousiana, facility, officials said. Construction of its and others LNG plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast is stressing existing gas transportation and storage infrastructure.

  • National Grid warms up emergency coal plant ahead of cold snap

    National Grid has told an emergency coal power station to start warming up as the country braces for a cold snap on Tuesday.

  • Manulife steps up hiring in China to tap big pensions opportunity

    Canada's Manulife Financial Corp plans at least two more top-tier hires in China this month as it targets the pensions business in the fast-ageing society after taking full control of a joint venture, senior executives said. After becoming in November the first foreign financial firm to receive regulatory approval to wholly own a funds joint venture, Canada's largest insurer has shaken up the unit's management by appointing a new chairman and an interim general manager, and, for the first time, a chief operating officer. Having 100% ownership of a local unit with access to China's newly launched private pension scheme will help Manulife accelerate its plans to tap the retirement business opportunity, Paul Lorentz, CEO of Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), told Reuters in an interview last week.