Workplace Options Acquires Rapid-Response Crisis Service The City Practice

Leading provider of wellbeing solutions extends global footprint in Central and Eastern Europe

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace Options (WPO), a leading provider of holistic wellbeing solutions for more than 75 million people around the world, announced the acquisition of The City Practice, a rapid-response service delivering therapy and work-life support across Central and Eastern Europe. Prior to the acquisition, The City Practice partnered with WPO to provide immediate, in-language emotional, physical, and practical care throughout the region, including rapid-response service for people affected by the crisis in Ukraine. Within the week of February 24, when the conflict began, WPO’s Rapid Response Critical Incident (RRCI) Team united with The City Practice to quickly react to the call for action, with Ukrainian speakers in place to support clinical intake, as well as offer clinical sessions and critical incident delivery.



“The City Practice was a key partner to WPO in advancing access to essential hotlines and bridge services throughout Eastern Europe at the very start of the Ukraine crisis. Our trusted relationship allowed us to immediately provide in-the-moment and vital support,” said Alan King, President, and CEO of WPO. “Every day and everywhere, WPO operates under three key business principles: Reach, Relevance, and Results. The City Practice investment achieves all three of these goals. Through this acquisition and WPO’s innovative solutions, we will be able to help more people, providing direct care with qualified, empathetic professionals anytime, anywhere.”

WPO’s localized wellbeing services specialize in empowering organizations, in more than 200 countries and territories, to take holistic action for ensuring that their employees thrive. The City Practice acquisition will expand WPO’s global footprint into Central and Eastern Europe and widen its capabilities in responding to crisis events. The investment will allow WPO to leverage The City Practice’s rapid-response service delivery model into more global markets through WPO’s wellness technologies.

“Everyone at The City Practice is looking forward to collaborating with WPO to extend and develop the services we currently provide in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Dr. Craig McNulty, Founder, and Director of The City Practice. “There are certainly some unusual challenges in our region at the moment, and we believe that the closer working relationship with WPO will allow us to meet those challenges in the most effective way possible.”

About Workplace Options (WPO)

Founded in 1982, Workplace Options (WPO) is the largest independent provider of holistic wellbeing solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier, and more productive both personally and professionally. Trusted by 51 percent of Fortune 500 companies, WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 75 million people across 116,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.

About The City Practice

The City Practice is a provider of psychological counselling, research, training, and work-life support to individuals and organizations in Czechia, London, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Ukraine.

