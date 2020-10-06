Workouts To Stream If You’re Still Avoiding The Gym

Peloton

Okay, you know about the expensive bike. But this app also provides thousands of instructor-led, immersive workouts that can be done with and without equipment. They offer tutorials on strength training, yoga, meditation, stretching, and cardio. Plus, the programs’ “virtual High Fives” are safe during social distancing.The brand is extending the free trial period on the app from 30 days to 90 days in an effort to make it easier to access wellness content during the Coronavirus outbreak. From there, the app is $12.99 per month.