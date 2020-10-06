Workouts To Stream If You’re Still Avoiding The Gym

I love to workout, and I'm still reluctant to
visit the gym in person. After all, the safety of hitting up a shared fitness center during the pandemic is still up for debate. So for now, I've been turning to workouts I can stream from the comfort of my living room. But streaming exercise programs aren't always an easy space to navigate. You have to find an instructor you like, moves you can do, and something that doesn't require too much equipment. Some are easier than others to do from an apartment, especially a small one. Plus, when it comes to streaming, some are more expensive than others. Yes, the price range is wide: There are free fitness tutorials you can stream on YouTube, and there are those that require gear like the Peloton bike or that Mirror workout you've seen all over Insta. With all that said, we've gathered up a list of some of our favorites to get you through your at-home workouts, no matter why you're doing them. ClassPass What it is: A workout class app
with free, home fitness videos
How it works:
Access a full library of on-demand workout videos ranging from dance to HIIT either within the ClassPass app or
on the website
.
Price:
Videos are free with any membership, which costs $49-199 per month (depending on monthly credit allotment)
More Mirror What it is:
A high-tech,
interactive home workout
on a reflective screen
How it works:
Choose from over
10,000 on-demand classes
from top instructors and stream them on your Mirror, from the comfort of your home.
Price:
$1,495 (until the end of the month, save $350 with promo code
MARCH2020
)
Photo: Courtesy of Mirror More Peloton What it is: A spin class streaming app How it works:
Okay, you know about the expensive bike. But this app also provides thousands of instructor-led, immersive workouts that can be done with and without equipment. They offer tutorials on strength training, yoga, meditation, stretching, and cardio. Plus, the programs’ “virtual High Fives” are safe during social distancing.
Price:
The brand is extending the free trial period on the app from 30 days to 90 days in an effort to make it easier to access wellness content during the Coronavirus outbreak. From there, the app is $12.99 per month.
More NEOU What it is: Streaming app for a variety of cardio, strength, toning, and yoga
workouts
How it works:
With this app, you'll have access to both live and on-demand sweat sessions from the top
fitness studios such as Jane Do
and guidance from elite trainers. My favorite workout is “Push” with Joseph D, which involves cardio kickboxing, plyometrics, and strength training. The pikes kill me. If that's not your style, they also offer dance, barre, strength, yoga, and stretching.
Price:
Plans are generally $7.99 for a month, but right now they're offering 30-days free and $50 for the year.
More Story continues The Be.come Project by Bethany C. Meyers What it is:
The
streaming app for all levels and bodies How it works:
This app takes an inclusive, "body-neutral" approach with its 25-minute routines (Bethany offers plenty of variations to meet you at your level). Every week, the instructor demos a new routine that's meant to be repeated over the course of seven days so your body can get familiar with it.
Price:
The first 10 days a free, and then it's $35 per month.
More obé Fitness What it is:
A
quick hit streaming app How it works:
With 100 live classes each week and plenty on-demand, these workouts are 28-minutes and will help you maintain consistency and get stronger, whether you're doing barre, sculpting, or pilates.
Price:
$27 per month $199 for a year. Use the code ATHOME when checking out for a free month.
