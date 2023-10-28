This Workout Set Is So Comfy, I Bought Another to Wear as Pajamas

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I cannot understand the athleisure boom. The idea of spending all day in workout clothes makes my skin crawl; it just seems uncomfortable and stifling. In fact, my distaste for activewear is so strong that I take off my workout outfit within 30 seconds of finishing my exercise. So, imagine my surprise when I found an FP Movement workout set from Free People that’s not only so comfortable that I don’t mind wearing it for longer periods of time, but that I bought a second one to wear as pajamas.

The Hot Shot Reversible Set comes in 11 colors, including fun options like coral and lime and classics like black and navy, and sizes XS to XL. I’m a size 14/16 and the XL fits me comfortably. And thanks to the roomy, oversized style, I think it could even fit people who are a bigger size than I am.

The 95 percent cotton material is buttery soft from the get-go. It’s got the comfort of that oversized pajama shirt you now covet because after years of washes, it’s the softest thing you own. One side of the shirt features a deep V neckline and the other has a crew neck; the reversible aspect of the garment is that it can be worn either way. I tend to fluctuate between the two depending on what type of workout I’m doing. The oversized shirt also features pockets on both sides.

As for the shorts, the waist has a very stretchy, non-constricting elastic. There’s no struggle, no huffing and puffing — or that thing where you have to contort your body while pulling them on. stay put on your body, and there’s no pinching in the waistband or leg openings.

As I said, I initially began wearing this set to do my home workouts (shout out MonikaFit), but I wasn’t ripping it off my body like it was poison ivy the minute I was done. In fact after my workouts, I continued to wear the Hot Shot set for hours — if not the rest of the day. The moment I truly realized how comfortable it was is when I fell asleep in it on my couch. When I woke up, I was actually upset that I had tarnished it with sweat and would therefore be unable to wear it in bed. Thus, I bought my second set and it’s become my favorite pajamas/house clothes I own.

Head to Free People to shop the FP Movement Hot Shot Reversible Set and experience the comfort yourself.



