Working Towards a Common Net-Zero Goal

North Coal and Circulor partner to support ESG transparency across the steel value chain, supporting best-in-class production and industry's transition to net-zero carbon

SPARWOOD, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - North Coal Limited is pleased to announce its collaborative partnership with Circulor Limited to establish robust traceability, including dynamic CO 2 and environmental, social and governance (ESG) tracking, for their metallurgical coal product (also known as steelmaking coal).

North Coal's proposed Michel Coal Project is an all-new, modern mine opportunity in British Columbia, Canada, that uses proven engineering to protect water and land, while leveraging clean hydroelectricity supply, equipment and operational innovations, plus carbon offsets, to reach a goal of net-zero scope-1 and scope-2 emissions.

The project also features unprecedented Indigenous engagement and collaboration, including on progressive reclamation and wildlife protection plans, and on sharing economic benefits with Indigenous communities. North Coal is committed to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and supports Canada and British Columbia's adoption of legislative and regulatory frameworks.

Following a recent joint investigative project with Circulor, North Coal is certain that implementing a solution allows its future market products to transparently demonstrate sustainability performance. This data is increasingly critical to steel manufacturers' growing imperative to ensure their supply chain has the lowest possible CO 2 emissions and other leading ESG performance metrics such as Indigenous engagement and environmental management.

As a proof of concept, Circulor's solution will be used during North Coal's development phase stage by tracking met coal samples from its Michel Project to initial offtake customers and through to end-users, such as the construction or automotive sectors. This will be scaled up and made available to all customers once full production begins in 2025.

QUOTES

Ian Maxwell, North Coal's CEO, said: "We are very excited to partner with Circulor and support the transition of the steel industry's value chain to net-zero carbon and the Sustainable Development Goals more broadly. To do that, we first need to demonstrate transparency in where raw materials are coming from and their associated ESG and Indigenous footprint, to make transformational improvements. Partnering with Circulor allows us, and our future customers, to do this."

Yue Jin Tay, Director of Business Development at Circulor, said: "We are delighted to be working with a forward-thinking raw materials supplier such as North Coal. After completing initial traceability work with the company, the expansion downstream will create a lot of value for customers, especially automotive OEMs whom we currently work with, given their net-zero ambitions."

QUICK FACTS

North Coal partners with the leading sustainable supply chain traceability provider, Circulor, for traceability of its Metallurgical Coal through the steel supply chain to downstream markets

Dynamic ESG metrics - including CO 2 intensity, energy mix and indigenous engagement - will be digitized from project samples, expected in Q4 2022, and made available for potential downstream customers

Circulor's platform will enable North Coal to demonstrate sustainability and compliance with Paris Agreement targets, the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals, and other environmental regulations

About North Coal Ltd

North Coal is developing an all-new, modern steelmaking coal mine in southeastern British Columbia, Canada, in an established mining region. The project will provide the quality of Met Coal required by the steel industry as it decarbonizes over the coming decades. Project development has focused on planning with ESG performance and Indigenous knowledge and participation at the core. That is why North Coal is working to decarbonize its Met Coal product, a key ingredient to future steelmaking, alongside its strong commitment to Indigenous participation, environmental protection, and transparency.

About Circulor Ltd

Circulor is the leading sustainable supply chain traceability provider, headquartered in the UK, with a global footprint including Germany, the United States, Singapore, and Australia. It enables businesses to fully analyze, track and manage their supply chains to support responsible sourcing and improve sustainability. It does this by providing an enterprise software platform, which creates a reliable chain of custody of materials and attaches sustainability and other ESG data to that flow of materials.

About Steelmaking Coal

Otherwise known as "hard coking coal", or "steelmaking coal", metallurgical coal is an essential ingredient used to chemically harden steel and iron during the new steel manufacturing process. It is different in composition and application from commonly known "thermal coal", meaning is it never used as regular fuel in power generation or heating. New steel production, using a traditional blast furnace plus metallurgical coal production method, is required for decades to come, including in hydrogen-fueled methods.

