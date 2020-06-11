Working From Home Gives Toronto Songwriter Newfound Creative Boost During Covid-19

(Dayna Shereck is a Toronto based Songwriter who balances her time between working full time, motherhood and a songwriting career, which takes her on regular trips to Nashville)

TORONTO, June, 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian and Toronto resident, Dayna Shereck, who normally struggles to balance working full time, raising her two teenagers and a songwriting career, has found that working from home during Covid-19 has provided a much needed creative boost. Shereck would normally squeeze in co-writing sessions whenever she could, evenings, weekends and online, though it was hard sometimes to shift gears after a day of work, to get into the right emotional place for writing.

Dayna Shereck Songwriter, Toronto, Canada Photo Credit: Emma-Lee Photography (CNW Group/FT Communications)

Shereck, who found songwriting about 10 years ago, has spent the last decade working on her craft, with some documented successes along the way. Frequent trips to Nashville, where she had co-writes set up with a Nashville based publisher, proved to be successful. With a small film placement in 2015 and several co-written songs placed on albums that have received airplay throughout North America and internationally, she realized that songwriting was becoming a major part of her life. She has released 3 EP's in the last 5 years and received airplay on 4 of her singles through CBC Country-SiriusXM.

Shereck, who has been working from home since mid March, released a single called "Hard to Forget" on the cusp of Covid 19, co-written with Carrie DeMaeyer and Juno, CCMA and OCMA award-winning Canadian Country vocalist Jamie Warren, and produced by award-winning producer J. Richard Hutt. The song has been receiving airplay on CBC Country-SiriusXM and is receiving national exposure.

"I wasn't sure what would happen if I released a song just as life appeared to be shutting down. I was worried that it all might go amiss," said Shereck. "I am extremely grateful to CBC, which has been very supportive of me as a songwriter."

Dayna Shereck has also begun a video series during Covid-19, in which she talks about songs she is working on and plays unfinished songs while discussing her process. She has been posting them on her Facebook page and her Dayna Shereck Songwriter page. She had to pinch herself when she received over 2000 friend requests in a couple of weeks, mainly from people who had found her videos and felt a connection.

"The truth is that my days are much fuller now. I still have Zoom meetings and deadlines to meet through work, but I can also find the time for working on my songs, posting videos, and collaborating virtually with other writers. I know it might seem like a cliche, but having less structure has let the creative juices flow, and I am taking creative chances now that I wouldn't normally take."

Her latest single "Hard To Forget" can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vl2cJ1sdBoc

Her new video series can be found at https://www.facebook.com/daynashereckmusic/

