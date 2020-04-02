Working from his basement, Andy Reid stays positive amid coronavirus uncertainty to NFL offseason

When you’re a winner in the National Football League, it’s easy to get accustomed to expecting the best accommodations — whether that’s a sterling office in a lavish new team facility or a massive home mansion, like the one Tom Brady just moved into.

But when a worldwide pandemic hits, all bets are off. And that’s how you end up with Andy Reid, head coach of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, conducting his business from a makeshift setup in the basement of his home.

“I wish I could take you on a virtual tour of this thing — it’s kind of classic,” Reid told reporters on a conference call Thursday. “I’m sitting in my basement, literally, and I’ve got an arc trainer sitting here in case I want to jump on that to get a little exercise.”

The grind never stops for Big Red 🐐 pic.twitter.com/C178nScVHx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 2, 2020

Reid added that he has a monitor setup along with his computer, with an iPad right next to that. He also has one of his wife’s antique tables — a little coffee table — that he’s using to throw everything on.

“I’m in the basement — and you know what? It’s not bad,” Reid said.

But it is fairly bare bones, all things considered. But here’s where Reid’s long coaching history — he’s been at it for nearly four decades now — pays off, because this certainly isn’t the first time he’s had to get creative to get the job done.

“I’m glad I coached at San Francisco State, because we had to work through a lot of things there, right?” said Reid, who was the school’s offensive line coach from 1983-85. “It was Division II, non-scholarship, and everything wasn’t easy there.”

To film practice, for example, they had to have a guy climb up on a ladder. What’s more, players had to pick up rocks on the dirt field so they could practice.

“Those experiences help you in times like these, I think, when everything is not quite perfect to make it work,” Reid said.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his staff are getting creative with video conferencing and basement setups. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

So Reid, who just turned 62 in March, is keeping a positive outlook to the situation, largely because he knows there are so many things happening in the world — and in his city — that are more important than football right now.

“Our hearts go out to everybody that is suffering from this son of a gun [COVID-19],” Reid said. “In our community, I know it is a crazy time right now. All of the frontline people that are out there kicking butt working on this thing, we just appreciate everything.”

On a positive note, Reid said no one in the organization has tested positive for the virus, and the club — which was among the first wave of teams to encourage staffers to stay home — continues to embrace social distancing and working from home.

“It works out OK,” Reid said. “We’ve been off here doing this for a couple weeks now so it’s interesting for old guys like me. The young guys, they just whip right through it, but some of us old guys, we have to learn everything.”

That includes how to use applications for video conferencing, which allow the staff to talk to players they signed during free agency and draft prospects.

“The guys that are in the draft, we are able to go through and interview them on Webex,” Reid said. “So that’s been beneficial.”

Good thing, because Reid said he’s unsure how long the organization will have to get creative in terms of handling business due to the pandemic. For example, the team’s offseason workout program was scheduled to start on April 20, but with that currently up in the air, strength coach Barry Rubin has a plan to get players the workouts they need to get ready for the start of an uncertain season.

What’s more, with the draft set to take place April 23-25 — and the customary “war room” being unusable due to social distancing — the team has looked at using a hotel and putting people in different rooms as a possible option.

But nothing is set in stone yet, and with plenty of uncertainty still looming, Reid is just grateful that the team’s IT and video departments have gone above and beyond to help the rest of the coaching staff and front office make the best of an unorthodox (and unfortunate) situation.

“They’ve been awesome — they’ve gone up and over the top, and so has Pat Brazil with the video department,” Reid said. “They’ve been up and over the top trying to get this situated to where it’s smooth sailing. I think all the coaches are just going, ‘Wow, this is something.’ It’s the best it can be for this type of situation.”

