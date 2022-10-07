NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / Georgia-Pacific

The #forestry and #birding communities share a passion for being good stewards of the forests in the Southeast, so it was great to bring members of the Georgia Forestry Foundation and Georgia Audubon together for a Working Forests for Birding Field Day at Bembry's Mill Tree Farm in Hawkinsville. Dr. Bembry and his family manage this beautiful property in middle Georgia which has great examples of wetlands and #longleaf pine. It was fascinating to see how various bird species are attracted to the different ecosystems. #stewardship

Georgia-Pacific, Friday, October 7, 2022, Press release picture

