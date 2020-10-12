Working from your bed? You're not alone. Mattress sales are soaring during the pandemic.

This is more than just a bedtime story.

Immersed in a work-from-home revolution, Americans are working from their beds, watching movies in the sack, spending more time at home and, consequently, deciding to upgrade their sleep setup.

The upshot is that after years of turmoil caused by bankruptcies, store closures and intense competition, the mattress industry is suddenly flourishing during a pandemic that has reoriented people’s budgets.

“It is a great time to be in the mattress business,” said Philip Krim, CEO of mattress brand Casper.

In addition to mattresses, related products such as adjustable bases and accessories like back-supporting pillows are hot sellers.

Adjustable bases, which raise and lower part of the mattress, enable people to sit upright while working on a laptop or watching movies on a device. Electronically operated, they replace traditional box springs and work with most mattresses up to 15 inches thick.

They are appealing to Americans who are working and staying at home because “you can watch TV, you can game, you can use a computer, you can read a book,” said Melanie Huet, chief marketing officer of mattress company Serta Simmons.

Sure, you might not be able to do a video call while sitting on your adjustable base bed. But who's going to know you're working from bed the rest of the day?

Lee Cox saw the appeal of adjustable bases immediately, especially since he's spending more time at home these days.

Cox, a Canton, Georgia, restaurant manager, bought a new Tempur-Pedic mattress and adjustable base this summer after injuring his back in a car accident. His new adjustable base works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, enabling easy controls while his new mattress monitors his sleep quality and provides a digital report on his shuteye.

“I’ve been loving it ever since,” he said. “For reading in bed and that kind of thing, it’s nice. It has a TV mode that has the right angle. Not having to prop yourself up, it definitely works nice.”

Across the board, mattress companies are enjoying “very strong recent demand … throughout the industry,” Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin, who covers retailers, said in a research note.

The bedding industry is currently enjoying a year-over-year sales increase of more than 30%, estimates Jerry Epperson, a mattress industry veteran and managing director of investment banking and corporate advisory firm Mann, Armistead & Epperson, which is based in Richmond, Virginia.

To be sure, working from your bed may not be ideal from a health-and-wellness perspective, since experts say it's best to preserve the bedroom for sleeping whenever possible. But mattress companies aren’t about to complain that people are spending more time in the sack.

“While our sleep experts typically recommend reserving bed for sleeping and relaxing only, we understand that people are working and living where they feel most comfortable right now,” said Julie Elepano, a spokesperson for mattress seller Sleep Number, in an email.

