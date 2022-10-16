Working-age benefit claims surge by nearly a quarter since Covid pandemic

Edward Malnick
Job centre - Philip Toscano/PA
Job centre - Philip Toscano/PA

The number of people claiming working-age benefits has increased by almost a quarter since the start of the Covid pandemic, according to an analysis.

A report by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) estimated that the benefits bill has risen by £1.3 billion a year, largely driven by a 1.6 million increase in claimants of benefits for people under the state pension age.

The analysis comes as Liz Truss seeks to find ways to control public spending. Tory MPs and several members of the Cabinet have already fired warning shots over the Prime Minister’s desire to increase benefits in line with average earnings rather than inflation of above 10 per cent.

Removing a cliff-edge

The Telegraph understands that ministers have been looking at ways to reduce the number of people on out-of-work benefits, including by removing a current cliff-edge, which means that some of those receiving disability payments lose that support instantly when they take up a new job.

The analysis by the CSJ, co-founded by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former work and pensions secretary, found that more than 8.7 million working-age UK adults were receiving welfare benefits, including jobseekers’ allowance, universal credit and employment and support allowance in February 2022 – the most recent figures available – compared to 7.1 million in February 2019.

The think-tank also estimates that the number of claimants who are under no obligation to take up work, often due to disabilities and complex health problems, has increased by 460,000 since the start of the pandemic. It said the increase was “a huge rise at a time of record high labour shortages and job vacancies”.

Gavin Rice, the CSJ’s policy director, said: “Since the onset of the pandemic the number of people claiming working-age benefits has surged by 23 per cent to 8.7 million. Many of these, around 3.5 million, are not expected to look for work because of factors such as long-term sickness or mental health.

“However, many of these people in fact want to work – this is huge, untapped potential.”

‘Profound social injustice’

The report states that, “while many people will never be able to work for reasons of poor health, disability or caring responsibilities, it is a profound social injustice to effectively write off the many thousands who are on sickness benefits but want to participate in employment”.

The CSJ is calling for a revival and national rollout of Universal Support, a scheme described by the think-tank as the “forgotten sister” of Universal Credit. It focused on helping people with complex problems that made it difficult for them to find work, including disabilities and caring responsibilities.

Mr Rice said the scheme, “through individualised, targeted support plans can help the most disadvantaged to overcome the barriers holding them back, and into jobs”.

Sources suggested that the CSJ figures included at least some people who had previously claimed but were not currently receiving money. A Government source said: “There is no doubt that if we are going to reignite movement in the labour market, we need to tackle economic inactivity. Reducing the figure – which currently stands at nine million – is going to be absolutely crucial to achieving this and the Government is looking closely at what it can do.”

