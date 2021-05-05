Workhorse Partners with Coulomb Solutions to Supply its CATL Battery System

Workhorse Group, Inc.
·5 min read

CSI/CATL’s lithium battery packs power over 330,000 commercial electric vehicles

CINCINNATI, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, announced today that it has entered into a supply agreement with Coulomb Solutions, Inc. (“CSI”), the North American distributor of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (“CATL”) Commercial Vehicle Battery Systems, to provide battery systems for their best-in-class electric delivery vehicles.

The CATL battery systems supplied by CSI will power Workhorse’s advanced composite C-650 and C-1000 delivery vans starting in the second quarter of this year. CSI recently completed the validation of a new 120 kilowatt-hour (“kWh”) Lithium-Iron Phosphate battery system in Workhorse’s C-1000 delivery platform and will be providing production quantities starting in May 2021.

“We selected the CSI/CATL battery systems for their proven performance over the last decade in commercial EVs worldwide as well as their high safety level, light weight, and wide range of off-the-shelf battery systems from 40 to over 600kWh,” said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. “These systems will enable Workhorse to offer our customers a variety of EV driving ranges and with an excellent battery warranty backed by a global, blue-chip enterprise. Incorporating CSI/CATL battery systems into our vehicles enables us to provide a dual benefit of overall superior performance while supporting greater pay-load capacities.”

CATL is the largest EV battery manufacturer in the world with over 60 Gigawatt hours (“GWh”) of current production capacity and facilities capable of another 70+GWH capacity underway. CATL batteries power over 1.2 million electric vehicles, including over 330,000 trucks and buses currently operating in demanding environments and terrains with some of the world’s largest commercial fleets.

CSI optimizes battery system solutions using CATL’s more than 100 unique pack/cell combinations to match drive system voltages and provide desired energy capacities. The CSI/CATL LFP battery systems selected by Workhorse are rated at up to 160 Wh/kg, matching today’s Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (“NMC”) packs. CATL’s LFP packs are also rated for double the lifespan of typical NMC packs.

“Workhorse is a North American automotive technology leader, and we’re looking forward to supplying CSI/CATL’s high-quality lithium battery systems to support their flagship delivery vehicles,” said CSI CEO David Mazaika. “CATL’s LFP battery systems are rated for an industry-leading 4,000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge at 1C which will provide the Workhorse vehicles with exceptionally long battery life. Based on the proven capabilities of CATL battery systems, which have travelled over 25.6 billion miles in over 330,000 commercial EVs worldwide, we believe these new Workhorse vehicles will be setting the industry standard in reliability and performance.”

About Workhorse Group Inc.
Workhorse, the industry leader in last-mile EV delivery, is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, Workhorse designs and builds high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)
CSI provides high quality, proven components to the North American commercial electric vehicle market at wholesale prices. CSI’s goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric drive systems in commercial trucks, buses, vans, locomotives, and marine applications. As its cornerstone, CSI is the authorized North American distributor of commercial vehicle batteries for CATL, the largest Li-Ion battery designer and manufacturer in the world. CATL’s batteries currently power over 300,000 buses and trucks in daily operation in demanding environments and terrain with some of the largest commercial fleets. CSI also has a line of highly proven accessory components for commercial electric vehicles including battery heating and cooling systems, electric air conditioning compressors, electric cab heaters, electric steering pumps, electric air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers. See how CSI is enabling commercial vehicle electrification on our web site at www.coulombsolutions.com

About Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion power and energy storage batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery system for new energy vehicle and energy storage system. In 2018, the company's sales reached 21.31 GWh worldwide, and its product sales volume ranked first in the world (according to data from SNE Research).

Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has more than 24,000 employees around the world and subsidiaries in Beijing, Liyang (Jiangsu Province), Shanghai and Xining (Qinghai Province), as well as in Munich (Germany), Paris (France), Yokohama (Japan), Detroit (USA) and Vancouver (Canada). In addition, the company owns and operates battery manufacturing facilities in Fujian, Jiangsu and Qinghai provinces, and the Europe plant located in Erfurt, Germany, as well as the first overseas plant, is under construction. CATL is a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750.

Media Contacts:

Mike Dektas
Creative Storm PR
513-266-3590
mike@creativestorm.com

Prosek Partners
Pro-Workhorse@Prosek.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
WKHS@gatewayir.com


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors can't close vs. Clippers despite gutsy performances

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Sidney Crosby continues to dominate Flyers, enters wrestling match with Travis Konecny

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Mitch Moreland's 2-run homer leads A's past Blue Jays

    Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks

    Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

  • Manchester City ousts PSG to reach first Champions League final

    Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

  • 'We're the best worst team of all time': Fred VanVleet jokes after loss to Clippers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

  • India's top cricket league suspends play as COVID-19 crisis engulfs nation

    The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA playoff tracker: The top seed in the East slipping away from Nets, Bucks

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Make it a Mother's Day to remember with these 8 gifts for any fitness-obsessed mom

    Celebrate the woman who does it all while keeping physical health a priority.

  • Umpire Angel Hernandez makes wrong call because he was 'basically blinded by the outfield scoreboard' in KC

    Hernandez incorrectly guessed that a fly ball had been caught by Cleveland in the third inning. And his call led to a lot of confusion on the basepaths.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Case for adding Brandon Belt

    Brandon Belt had a monster effort in a double header at Coors. Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at the veteran and more from Tuesday's action.

  • Arsenal's 25-year run in European competition on the line

    So much for Arsenal being one of the elite soccer clubs in Europe. Three weeks after being among the instigators of the controversially closed-off and ultimately ill-fated Super League, the English team is facing the ignominy of being shut out of continental competition for the first time in 25 years. A failure to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Villarreal in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday would end Arsenal’s quarter-century run of participating in either the Champions League or UEFA’s secondary club competitions. Such a degrading of status would be ironic, considering the planned Super League — devised and then aborted within a chaotic 48-hour period last month — would have positioned Arsenal as one of 12 elite teams in the European game. The significance of the match against Villarreal, likely to be played against the backdrop of more fan protests against Arsenal’s American ownership for its involvement in the Super League project, isn’t lost on Mikel Arteta. “It is a big moment,” the Arsenal manager said. “Not for me but for the club, for everything that has happened in the last two years, in the last months, and for all the instability that we have been hit with for many different reasons. “I think it will be really important, and a big step forward, if we are able to be in that final and have the opportunity to win that trophy.” It’s not just Arteta’s future that could be on the line on Thursday. Arsenal’s ability to attract players for next season, and to retain the services of its own best players, might hinge on winning the Europa League and gaining the bonus prize of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Otherwise, it’s out of Europe, a situation Arsenal hasn’t been in since the 1995-96 season — a year that fell between the storied managerial eras of George Graham and Arsene Wenger. For Arteta, that would be unacceptable. “But it’s the reality,” he said. “It’s not what we want, obviously, but there are a lot of things that have happened in that period for many reasons. “One is the level has been raised to a standard that is unprecedented in the (Premier League) and we are not the only club that has been out of that. But obviously no one accepts that situation and we want to change it straightaway. This season, we have the opportunity to do that.” Arteta delivered the FA Cup to Arsenal in August, at the end of his first season at the club, but his position would be uncertain should his team be eliminated by Villarreal, which — adding to the weight of the occasion — is coached by Unai Emery. Emery is a Spaniard who replaced Wenger at Arsenal in May 2018, following the Frenchman’s nearly 22 years in the job. He lasted only 18 months. Arteta said the success of this season will now be determined by winning the Europa League or not. “It will be judged like this,” he said. “How good or bad job you are doing is judged by many factors by different people. Externally, it’s only when you win or lose. That is the defining moment.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Only home fans allowed for final 2 rounds in Premier League

    LONDON — Only home fans will be allowed into games when the Premier League welcomes back spectators to stadiums for the final two rounds of the season. Supporters will return in a reduced capacity from May 17, subject to the British government easing lockdown restrictions as planned, and the Premier League has rearranged its schedule to ensure each of its 20 teams plays at least one game at home in front of fans. The league said away supporters would not get tickets for those matches “due to varying operational challenges” and to maximize the opportunity for home fans to attend. “This marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season,” the league said in a statement. The next-to-last round of games will take place on May 18-19. The final round is on May 23. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press