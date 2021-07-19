Workforce Management Market Worth USD 5.25 Bn at 10.1% CAGR; Industry Leader Kronos Upgrades Offerings to Entrench Its Market Position: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Workforce Management Market Research Report Are NetSuite, Inc., Verint, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., WorkForce Software, LLC., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Infor, IBM Corporation, Ultimate Software, Workday, Inc., SAP SE, Kronos, Inc.

Pune, India, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global workforce management market size is projected to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Growing need to enhance productivity and efficiency of employees among organizations will be the central growth driver for this market, as per the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Workforce Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Majority of office tasks today are performed in a clockwork manner, requiring executives and other employees to use their decision-making faculties even for routine administrative work. This has resulted in declining productivity of the workforce, necessitating solutions to optimize management of workforce in companies. For example, Apollo Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in Asia, deployed the Kronos Workforce Central in early 2019 in a bid to increase the efficiency and productivity of its employees. The product allows staff members to program their schedules and make user engagement easier and more convenient. Incorporation of such innovations by end-users in various sectors is expected to lead the workforce management market trends in the foreseeable future.

