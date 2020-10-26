Workforce Management Market Worth USD 5.25 Bn at 10.1% CAGR; Industry Leader Kronos Upgrades Offerings to Entrench Its Market Position: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Workforce Management Market Research Report Are NetSuite, Inc., Verint, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., WorkForce Software, LLC., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Infor, IBM Corporation, Ultimate Software, Workday, Inc., SAP SE, Kronos, Inc.

Pune, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global workforce management market size is projected to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Growing need to enhance productivity and efficiency of employees among organizations will be the central growth driver for this market, as per the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Workforce Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

The majority of office tasks today are performed in a clockwork manner, requiring executives and other employees to use their decision-making faculties even for routine administrative work. This has resulted in the declining productivity of the workforce, necessitating solutions to optimize management of the workforce in companies. For example, Apollo Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in Asia, deployed the Kronos Workforce Central in early 2019 in a bid to increase the efficiency and productivity of its employees. The product allows staff members to program their schedules and make user engagement easier and more convenient. Incorporation of such innovations by end-users in various sectors is expected to lead the workforce management market trends in the foreseeable future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/workforce-management-market-102633





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/workforce-management-market-102633





According to the WFM market report, the value of this market stood at USD 2.44 billion in 2018. The report also contains the following insights:

In-depth analysis of the key market drivers;

Detailed evaluation of the challenges facing the market;

Comprehensive research of the regional dynamics of the market;

Exhaustive study of all the market segments; and

Microscopic assessment of the competitive landscape of the market.

Market Driver

Lack of Knowledge about WFM Software Tools to Hamper Growth

Managing and maintaining the productivity levels of human resources is an expensive undertaking for companies of all sizes. The Human Capital Management Institute estimates that 70% of an organization’s operating costs are eaten up by employee management tasks. In such a dire scenario, where reducing operational costs is the prime focus in the private sector, the demand for effective workforce management systems is rising as they offer numerous advantages for organizations. For instance, WFM software can empower managers to make more informed decisions due to better access to data. It would also enable managers to select the right person for the right job, ensuring efficiency in task performance. Unfortunately, awareness of these benefits is abysmally low, stemming from the adoption of these technologies, particularly among the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This can put crippling limitations on the workforce management market growth during the forecast period.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/workforce-management-market-102633





Regional Analysis

Story continues