Workforce Analytics Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 4.78 Billion, at a 14.9% CAGR, by 2030

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global workforce analytics market size is projected to reach USD 4.78 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

Pune, India, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global workforce analytics market size was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.81 billion in 2023 to USD 4.78 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Growing demand for enhanced analytical solutions to organize massive data is anticipated to boost the workforce analytics market growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Global Workforce Analytics Market Forecast, 2023-2030.”

Workforce analytics is enhanced data analytics solutions for workforce performance improvement and evaluation. Performance and talent management, compensation management, workforce planning, recruitment, employee collaboration, and management are some applications that the market comprises.





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/workforce-analytics-market-100299





Key Industry Development:

June 2020: Workday, Inc., a provider of enterprise cloud applications for human resources and finance, launched Workday People Analytics. This enhanced analytics application recognizes top opportunities and risks concerning a company’s workforce and provides insights.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.78 Billion Base Year 2022 Workforce Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 1.59 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 123 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Type, End-user and Geography





Key Takeaways:

Workforce Analytics Market size in North America was USD 0.64 billion in 2022

Major driving factors include Growing Demand for Analyzing Employee Work Performance

The cloud segment has the largest share in the global market.

Global demand is driven by the rising demand in IT & telecommunication.

Story continues













Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/workforce-analytics-market-100299





Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Monitoring Performance to Propel Software Demand

Workforce analytics is a data-driven procedure to manage individuals at work. To understand employee engagement, retention, and performance, it uses statistical and data methods to help companies. The availability of data and implementation of technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, have elevated the market.

However, the high cost of installation and implementation of these technologies is likely to hinder market growth.

Segments:

By Deployment, Cloud to Lead Owing to Swift Digital Transformation

Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Cloud segment holds the maximum market share and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period as it provides cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility.

By Enterprise Type, Large Enterprises to Capture Maximum Share through 2030

Based on enterprise type, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Software is used by small, medium, and large enterprises. Due to the early adoption of software, large enterprises segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Small & medium enterprises segment is anticipated to witness growth due to the growing number of SMEs in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By End-user, IT & Telecommunication Segment to Dominate Market Share in Future

IT & telecommunication segment holds the largest share in the global market due to rapid development in the sector owing to the rising need for better IT & telecommunication services. Several companies are investing majorly in this software for data security and managing the data efficiently.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/workforce-analytics-market-100299





Regional Insights:

Growing Adoption and Deployment of Advanced Technologies to Drive the Asia Pacific Market

The Asia Pacific region observes a huge potential for market growth during the forecast period. Due to increasing adoption and deployment of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based solutions, there is increasing demand for this software. Additionally, collaborations and partnerships among regional enterprises provide enhanced solutions, thereby driving the Asia Pacific workforce analytics market share.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Focus on New Products to Strengthen Market Position

Key players in the market are developing innovative and advanced analytics solutions to cater to the needs of consumers. They are also aiming to enhance their existing product portfolio to provide convenient solutions with exclusive features.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

ADP, Inc. (U.S.)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Kronos Incorporated (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Workday, Inc. (U.S.)

WorkForce Software, LLC (U.S.)

Visier, Inc. (Canada)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

TriNet Group, Inc. (U.S.)





Quick Buy - Workforce Analytics Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100299





Major Table of Contents:

Global Workforce Analytics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Type (USD) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises By End-user (USD) Healthcare IT & Telecommunication BFSI Manufacturing Retail Food & Beverages Government Others (Media & Entertainment, Education, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Workforce Analytics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Type (USD) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises By End-user (USD) Healthcare IT & Telecommunication BFSI Manufacturing Retail Food & Beverages Government Others (Media & Entertainment, Education, etc.) By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico

South America Workforce Analytics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Type (USD) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises By End-user (USD) Healthcare IT & Telecommunication BFSI Manufacturing Retail Food & Beverages Government Others (Media & Entertainment, Education, etc.) By Country (USD) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the workforce analytics market?

Workforce analytics market size was USD 1.59 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 4.78 billion by 2030.

How fast is the workforce analytics market growing?

The workforce analytics market will exhibit a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports:

Human Resource Technology Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Human Capital Management Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Talent Management Software Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



