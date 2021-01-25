Workers With Covid Too 'Scared’ To Get Tested Over Fear Of Losing Wages, Dido Harding Says

People with Covid are too “scared” to come forward for a test because of a lack of government cash support, the head of Test and Trace has said.

Baroness Dido Harding told a CBI webinar that her latest figures were that less than 60% of people who tested positive followed advice to quarantine at home once contacted.

But the Tory peer said the problem of people not taking the test was even more of an issue.

Harding said that it was up to chancellor Rishi Sunak to resolve the cash help problem, adding that the rollout of rapid testing in workplaces to help pick up asymptomatic cases early would help too.

Her remarks came days after No.10 ruled out proposals from the Department of Health and Social Care to pay everyone a flat-rate payment of £500 each if they were forced to quarantine at home.

Asked about problems with financial support, Harding told the CBI online event: “The biggest challenge there, is less people not following the isolation guidance, [it] is people not coming forward for testing in the first place – people who were scared that there isn’t financial [support].”

“The biggest worry we have there is not so much people failing to follow isolation guidance, it’s failing to come forward for a test in the first place.

“The latest data we have from Test and Trace would suggest that about just under 60% of people are following the advice [to self-isolate for 10 days].”

Harding signalled last summer that more financial support was needed and when asked if further help was needed now she replied: “It is a cross government decision on how much financial support is offered, very much one for the Treasury and the chancellor.”

The government’s £500 one-off payment for poorer workers – introduced in September for those told to isolate by human contact tracers, and in December for those told to isolate by the NHS Covid app – is out of the reach of many employees.

Ministers are looking at what further support to offer but Downing Street last week ruled out extending the payment to everyone.

Harding said the £500 payment had already shown an impact, but for those ineligible for the cash she urged employers to offer more support.

“I think anecdotally, it has improved people’s confidence, particularly in very low income groups. But you’re outside of that group, and you’re still worried about the financial consequences of isolation, I’d say you’re more dependent on how your employer treats you than how the government is going to.

“I would say that employers on this call, it’s very important that you are encouraging people who work for you, who have symptoms think they might have Covid to get tested and to make sure that you are providing the support so that they can afford to take those days off work.”

Harding stressed that people asked to isolate also needed practical help with caring responsibilities for children or elderly relatives, shopping and mental health support.

The Test and Trace chief, whose service has come under fire for its low contact tracing rates and continued failure to meet the PM’s target of giving 100% of test results within 24 hours, said that rapid testing in workplaces was likely to remain in place over the medium to long term.

“We’re very supportive of all employers rolling this out as part of their normal practices of living with Covid.

“As the vaccine program rolls out, we will want to maintain things like regular asymptomatic testing and tracing as one of the last non-pharmaceutical interventions that we will want to release, we’d much rather open up parts of the economy before you stop doing the testing.”

Earlier, new research from the Office for National Statistics showed that those in low-paid sectors like hospitality, food and drink processing, transport, and healthcare had a statistically significant elevated risk of dying from Covid-19 than other workers.

The GMB union spoke out after ONS figures found that at least 8,000 working age deaths were linked to Covid-19 in England and Wales in 2020.

Occupations with the highest number of Covid-linked deaths were care workers and home carers (347 deaths), taxi and cab drivers (213 deaths), sales and retail assistants (180 deaths), nurses (157 deaths), and cleaners and domestic workers (153 deaths).

Dan Shears, GMB national health, safety and environment director, said: “The deaths of 8,000 working age people is a devastating and bitter milestone that could have been avoided.

“Workers are still being forced to use inadequate PPE, and some people are attending work despite being infectious because they cannot afford to self-isolate. These are structural problems that could have been fixed months ago.”

    The Edmonton Oilers might not have like their start, but they might be bigger fans of their finish. Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal with less than a second left to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Sunday night at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. "I thought we had a couple of chances at the end there," Draisaitl said after the game. "But, obviously, we got a nice fortunate one at the end." As a late Edmonton power play expired, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid tried to move the puck around the Winnipeg net. He then passed the puck back to the reigning Hart Trophy winner, who fired the puck past Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit with fractions of a second left. Brossoit says he couldn't really track the shot as his teammate, Andrew Copp, slid in front of him to help protect the net. "I didn't think he could go five-hole, considering (Copp) was on the ground," Brossoit said. "So, I was just trying to track the puck up high and it went, obviously, underneath." Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Kyle Turris, and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton. Adam Lowry, Nikolaj Ehlers and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets. The game featured both starting goalies making over 30 saves. Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves in a winning effort for the Oilers (3-4-0), while Laurent Brossoit made 34 saves. Winnipeg's loss snaps a three-game winning streak (4-2-0). All three victories came against the Ottawa Senators. For the third consecutive game, the Jets scored first. Adam Lowry scored after taking a pass from Mathieu Perreault while in the slot. He wasted no time to fire on net, beating Koskinen. Lowry's goal was his third of the season. The referees overturned a would-be Jets goal nearly three minutes later. Andrew Copp deflected a puck above Koskinen and into the back of the net. But the referees determined there was interference after Copp's stick kept Koskinen's glove from making the save. Jets head coach Paul Maurice both believed Copp's goal should have stood. "It's a goal, I mean, for me," Maurice said. "I think the puck's past his glove and I'm not even sure there was contact. (The referees) felt it was close. So, there's no argument." The Oilers entered the first intermission down a goal, a less-than-ideal start for Turris. "We were playing like crap," Turris said. "They came out and they had played late last night and they just jumped on us from the start and dominated the period. We were playing like crap and we had to turn it around." It took the Oilers 21 seconds to tie the game as they entered the second period, thanks to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Later in the period, Turris scored his first as an Oiler after taking a pass from forward Zack Kassian. Turris unloaded a shot into the top-right corner of the net to give Edmonton its first lead of the night with 5:42 left to play in the period. James Neal also grabbed an assist on the play. One minute and 18 seconds later, Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor was injured. He was defending a shot from Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear. The puck ricocheted off Connor's stick and into his face, causing him to fall to his knees onto the ice. He would leave the game and would sit out the remainder of the period, only to return in time for the third. Ehlers tied the game at two goals apiece with 6:04 left to go in the third period. It was the fourth consecutive game where Ehlers scored a goal for his team. "I feel good," Ehlers said. "I think that the last three games I've really been able to use my speed in the right moments. I've been trying to shoot the puck more." Wheeler later gave the Jets the lead once more with a power play goal, thanks to a tripping infraction taken by Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse. Wheeler took a pass along the goal line and banked the puck off Oilers defenceman Kris Russell and past Koskinen into the goal. Winnipeg's lead wouldn't last that long, however. Yamamoto tied the game one minute and 48 seconds later, setting up a wild finish. A late Dylan DeMelo high-sticking penalty would give the Oilers the man-advantage until the final seconds of the third period. The game would eventually end on Draisaitl's late winner at even strength, giving the Jets no time to respond. Edmonton and Winnipeg will renew hostilities at the Bell MTS Place Tuesday night. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021. The Canadian Press