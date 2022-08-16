Workers suffer sharpest fall in pay in at least 20 years

Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5% (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Millions of workers are being hit by the sharpest fall in real wages for at least 20 years, official figures revealed on Tuesday

Regular pay, which excludes bonuses, plummeted by an eyewatering 4.1 per cent in the three months to June, compared to a year earlier, once inflation is taken into account, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The drop contrasts with a 5.4 per cent rise in June 2021 and highlights the scale of the cost-of-living crisis in Britain.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The real value of pay continues to fall. Excluding bonuses, it is still dropping faster than at any time since comparable records began in 2001.”

The official figures also showed that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 73,000 between June and July to 29.7 million.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The number of people in work grew in the second quarter of 2022, whilst the headline rates of unemployment and of people neither working nor looking for a job were little changed.

“Meanwhile, the total number of hours worked each week appears to have stabilised very slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

“Redundancies are still at very low levels.

“However, although the number of job vacancies remains historically very high, it fell for the first time since the summer of 2020.”

Responding to the figures, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “Today’s stats demonstrate that the jobs market is in a strong position, with unemployment lower than at almost any point in the past 40 years – good news in what I know are difficult times for people.”

He added: “Although there are no easy solutions to the cost of living pressures people are facing, we are providing help where we can. We are delivering a £37 billion package of help for households through cash grants and tax cuts so people can keep more of what they earn.

“And whilst we cannot completely shield everyone from these global economic shocks, we are targeting this support on millions of the most vulnerable people in our society: those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and disabled people.”

But Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney, MP for Richmond Park, said: “Families are being hammered by a cost of living catastrophe and yet the Government is nowhere to be found.

“This Zombie Government has no plan and is failing our country. People can’t wait any longer for the Conservatives to play out their horror show leadership contest.”