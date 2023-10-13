Workers with in-person jobs spend about $51 a day that they wouldn't remotely, survey finds

From getting stuck in traffic and the extra effort put into getting dressed, many employees would much rather clock in from home. However, a recent survey found that one of the biggest reasons could simply be how costly it is to make money.

Owl Lab's 2023 "State of Work" report found 66% of U.S. employees who returned to the office to work five days a week or full time, spend an average of $51 every workday.

“There’s no question” about whether working in-person is “wildly more expensive” today than it was before the pandemic, the videoconferencing company's CEO Frank Weishaupt told CNBC.

Working in the office costs pet owners an extra $20 a day on average, the report states.

The report also states that 49% of workers feel it's easier to maintain a work life balance with a remote job while 31% believe it's easier with a hybrid and only 20% at the office.

The survey shares information on what work tasks are easier to complete during a remote shift, what perks exist at the office and which work models managers feel their teams better thrive in.

What daily costs do in-person workers pay?

The report found that employees working at the office pay about $51 a day on the following expenses:

$14 (Commute)

$8 (Parking)

$13 (Breakfast/coffee)

$16 (Lunch)

Your connection with your coworkers can often make or break a job.

Owl Labs found that 46% of employees find it easier to build colleague relationships when working from home. 23% found doing so harder with a remote job while 26% said it made no difference whether they saw their fellow staff in-person or not.

How many Americans work from home?

Between August and September 2022, around 27% of the U.S. workforce worked remotely at least part-time, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Multiple academic servers suggested that actually about half of Americans worked remotely at least part-time, the MIT Sloan School of Management reported in June.

