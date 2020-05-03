Former Workers' Party Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang in intensive care unit

Workers' Party MP for Aljunied GRC Low Thia Khiang. FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore

SINGAPORE – Aljunied GRC MP and former Workers’ Party (WP) Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

In a statement on Sunday (3 May), WP said that he suffered a head injury from a fall at home on Thursday (30 April).

“Mr Low is conscious. Mr Low’s family has requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation,” WP said. “In Mr Low’s absence from work, the Workers’ Party Aljunied GRC MPs will cover his constituency duties, assisted by former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Gerald Giam.”





Earlier, on 21 April, WP also announced that NCMP Daniel Goh had stepped down from his party appointments and would not be participating in the coming general election because of ill health.





MORE DETAILS TO COME

