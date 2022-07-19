Workers flock back to jobs market as inflation squeezes households- live updates

James Warrington
·8 min read
Employment jobs market labour economic inactivity inflation wages cost-of-living - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg
Employment jobs market labour economic inactivity inflation wages cost-of-living - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

UK workers are rejoining the labour market at the fastest pace since before the pandemic as the cost-of-living crisis drew more people back into jobs.

The number of people outside the workforce fell by 144,000 between March and May, while employment surged by 296,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The number of economically inactive people remains 378,000 higher than before Covid hit in early 2020.

However, the figures suggest that widespread labour shortages could be starting to unwind as the squeeze on household budgets forces people back into work.

The data showed UK wages are still tumbling at their fastest pace on record in real terms as surging inflation wipes out pay increases.

Adjusted for inflation, regular pay excluding bonuses dropped 3.7pc in May – the biggest decline since records began in 2001. With bonuses included, workers were still 1.9pc worse off.

Inflation currently stands at a 40-year high of 9.1pc and is due to push even higher when the latest data is released tomorrow, before peaking above 11pc later in the year.

08:06 AM

Unions hit out at 'crisis of real pay'

The latest jobs data has prompted an angry response from unions.

The Trade Union Congress dismissed the idea of a wage-price spiral as "nonsense" and said there was a "crisis of real pay".

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 falls after jobs data

The FTSE 100 has fallen after the latest jobs data showed wage growth is still lagging far behind inflation.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.6pc at the open to 7,183 points.

07:57 AM

Reaction: Tight labour market doing little to push up pay growth

Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club, says the latest data gives "conflicting evidence" on the strength of the labour market.

On the plus side, employment and participation both grew strongly compared with the previous three months. But on the flip side, the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.8pc and growth in job vacancies continued to slow.

Most indicators suggest that the labour market remains tight by historical standards. But there’s still little evidence to suggest that tightness is being reflected in stronger pay growth.

Headline regular pay growth was just 4.3pc in May, only a little more than half the pace of inflation over that period.

The prospect of inflation moving higher in the autumn means that the MPC is likely to continue raising interest rates at its next few meetings.

But market pricing implying that Bank Rate will reach 2.75pc by end-2022 (150bps of hikes across four meetings) looks overstated given the data continue to offer little evidence to validate the MPC’s concerns about the risk of second round effects of inflation via higher wage growth. The EY ITEM Club expects Bank Rate to finish the year at 2pc.

07:54 AM

IoD: No let-up in staff shortages

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, says there's no respite for businesses struggling to hire staff.

The labour market remains extremely tight, providing opportunities for households and no let up in the difficulties employers have in recruiting staff.

Having said that, there is a suggestion that things might be beginning to settle, with a slowing in the rate of increase in vacancies and the rate of unemployment possibly bottoming out in the most recent data.

Firms struggling to fill vacancies will also be encouraged by early signs that some of the people that had previously said they did not want a job are now entering the labour market, as shown by the economic inactivity rate falling by 0.4 percentage points on the previous quarter.

Overall, however, there is nothing in this data that would prevent the Bank of England from continuing to raise rates when it meets in early August.

07:52 AM

Hiring could falter as economy slows

While redundancies remain at a record low, the strength in the labour market may not last as the economic slowdown hits hiring plans, explains Tim Wallace:

In cash terms, annual pay growth is relatively fast at 6.2pc in the three months to May.

However, it is failing to keep up with the cost of living, and in the single month of May slowed to 3.9pc – its weakest since November last year.

This comes despite employers reporting a widespread skills shortage, with almost 1.3m job vacancies available, slightly higher than the 1.29m unemployed people seeking work. Redundancies fell to a new record low as employers are desperate to keep the staff they have.

But this strength may not last. Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said the jobs market may be “approaching a turning point” as inflation undermines the economy’s recovery.

“With a more persistent inflationary outlook, consumers will likely remain under pressure for longer before they can afford a return to their previous spending patterns,” she said.

“While the labour market remains tight, there are signs that a slowing economy could see companies adjust their hiring plans in light of weakening demand and diminishing margins.”

07:48 AM

ONS: Mixed picture for labour market

David Freeman, ONS head of labour market and household statistics, said:

Today's figures continue to suggest a mixed picture for the labour market.

The number of people in employment remains below pre-pandemic levels and, while the number of people neither working nor looking for a job is now falling, it remains well up on where it was before Covid struck.

With demand for labour clearly still very high, unemployment fell again, employment rose and there was another record low for redundancies.

Following recent increases in inflation, pay is now clearly falling in real terms both including and excluding bonuses.

Excluding bonuses, real pay is now dropping faster than at any time since records began in 2001.

07:42 AM

UK workers flock back to jobs market

Good morning.

UK workers are flocking back to the labour market at the fastest pace since the pandemic began as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll.

The outbreak of Covid sparked a surge in people leaving the workforce, sparking widespread labour shortages that have dogged the economy ever since.

But the number of economically inactive people decreased by 0.4 percentage points – or 144,000 between March and May – the biggest drop since the pandemic began. Employment surged by 296,000.

It comes as soaring inflation puts ever more pressure on household budgets, with real wages still falling at the fastest pace on record.

Adjusted for inflation, regular pay excluding bonuses dropped 2.8pc between March and May – the biggest decline since records began in 2001. With bonuses included, workers were still 0.9pc worse off.

Inflation currently stands at a 40-year high of 9.1pc and is due to push even higher when the latest data is released tomorrow, before peaking above 11pc later in the year.

5 things to start your day

1) Andrew Bailey battles to protect his empire as Tory criticism builds  Bank of England faces its greatest challenge since independence amid push for reform

2) 'Slasher' airlines' low wages led to travel chaos, says Heathrow boss  Plus: Airlines are to blame for travel chaos for underpaying baggage handlers

3) Gen Z drives £25bn plunge in spending as income shock hits  Younger generations more likely to cut back on groceries, clothing and going out than Boomers

4) Tory Party members don’t care about net zero target ‘because 90pc will be dead by 2050’  Conservative MP Chris Skidmore says climate change fight requires more urgent timeframe

5) Millions of pounds needed to meet UK heat pump targets, warns National Grid  'Insufficient incentives' threaten 600,000-a-year installation goal

What happened overnight

Stocks dropped in Hong Kong this morning, with the Hang Seng Index plummeting 0.6pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also crept higher.

Tokyo stocks opened higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 0.7pc in early trade.

Coming up today

  • Economics: Unemployment rate (UK), claimant count rate (UK), average earnings (UK), inflation (EU), ECB bank lending survey (EU), building permits (US), housing starts (US)

  • Corporate: BHP, IntegraFin Holdings (trading update)

