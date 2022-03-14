Workers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain UAW union after lockout

Logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

BEAUMONT (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) on Monday won a vote to continue representing workers at an Exxon Mobil Corp refinery in Beaumont, Texas, according to people familiar with the matter.

A vote by nearly 500 union-represented workers at the facility was conducted in November and December during a lockout of union-represented employees. Union workers were removed from the plant last May after contract talks failed to yield a new labor agreement.

A vote tally showed workers opposing the union fell short of the 50% plus one vote of ballots needed to toss out the USW, the people said.

However, the results are unofficial until certified by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). No date for completion of the investigation has been set.

Workers in favor of removing the union from the plant cast 229 of the 495 ballots submitted, the people said, 19 short of the number required to remove the union.

The USW has alleged Exxon's lockout was designed to encourage a removal of the union. Exxon has said the charges are unfounded.

Exxon last week asked the NLRB to release the votes in compliance with board rules limiting the length of time that ballots may be impounded to 60 days.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Beaumont, Texas)