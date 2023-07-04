Workers clearing bushes stumble on 2,000-year-old family treasure in Italy, photos show

Buried under a mere few inches of dirt and shrubbery on an island in Italy, a sacred family treasure went unnoticed for centuries — until some workers came along.

The workers were clearing bushes in a little-explored section of the Segesta Archaeological Park in Sicily, the Sicily Regional Government said in a June 30 news release. Pulling up the plants, the workers stumbled on two ancient artifacts.

The pair of intricately carved stone sculptures were identified as a family altar used for worship during the Hellenistic period, officials said.

The Hellenistic period was an era when ancient Greek culture spread across the Mediterranean, according to Britannica. The era lasted from 323 B.C. to about 30 B.C. when the ancient Roman empire began to grow.

The altar was likely used “at the height of Sicily’s Hellenic period,” officials told Euronews.

The pair of family treasures found by workers.

Photos shared by the Sicily Regional Government on Facebook show the 2,000-year-old stone sculptures.

One of the artifacts is taller, skinnier and carved with a detailed design. At the top, it has a bordered design that almost appears to mimic the pillars of a temple. A line of overflowing cornucopias and elaborate wreaths runs across the center, photos show.

The photo shows a close up view of the top of the altar.

The photo shows a close up view of the center altar decoration.

The other sculpture is shorter and looks more like a block. It has a textured pattern across its front and sides, photos show. A medallion-like piece seems to be broken off the top.

This smaller artifact was probably used as a support for the more detailed main altarpiece, Euronews reported. Officials said the artifacts were “perfectly preserved,” the outlet reported.

Archaeologists will continue studying the sculptures, the release said.

The Segesta Archaeological Park is on the northwestern edge of Sicily, an island off the southern tip of mainland Italy, and about 390 miles south of Rome.

Google translate was used to translate the news release and Facebook post from the Sicily Regional Government.

