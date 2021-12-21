Workers at Carrboro restaurant Acme go on strike, ‘citing unfair labor practices’

The dining room of a Carrboro restaurant has been closed for nearly a month, but not because of COVID.

Workers at Acme Food & Beverage Company in Carrboro began a strike on Nov. 26, citing what they’re calling unfair labor practices at the restaurant. Since that time, Acme has been open for takeout, but not dine-in service.

Acme is owned by chef Kevin Callaghan and has been open in Carrboro for more than 20 years.

In an Instagram post, the striking workers say a sexual misconduct allegation in mid-November was mishandled by the restaurant’s management. The specifics of the allegations were not shared publicly.

Human resources audit

Madison Burns has worked as a server at Acme since May 2021 and is acting as a spokesperson for the striking workers, she said. There are 19 Acme employees on strike, Burns said, mostly from the restaurant’s service staff.

Burns declined to mention specific allegations, but said workers complained about unwanted touching and comments and a toxic workplace environment.

The workers made their strike public on Friday, Dec. 17.

Burns said that the workers have been given few details from restaurant management, other than that a human resources audit is being conducted by an outside firm.

That audit is being handled by Chapel Hill law firm The Noble Law.

Raleigh attorney Bridget Blinn-Spears shared a statement on behalf of Acme.

“The management team at ACME Food & Beverage is deeply concerned about the issues brought forward by some of its new employees,” the restaurant group said in a statement. “Acme is committed to looking into the claims and to finding resolution with all parties involved. It has engaged the Noble Law Firm in Chapel Hill to conduct an independent investigation into these concerns.

‘In its many years of service to the Carrboro community, Acme has sought to be an honest and fair business and employer,” the statement said. “Acme hopes that the Carrboro community will continue to support local businesses and be patient as it seeks to examine and resolve these issues appropriately.”

Blinn-Spears said the investigation into Acme began in mid-November.

GoFundMe campaign

A GoFundMe campaign was started over the weekend to raise funds for the striking workers. By Monday, the campaign had surpassed its $5,000 goal.

Among the demands of the Acme workers is the forming of a human resource officer within the restaurant, or a group of appointed employees to address conflicts and complaints, the hiring of a more ethnically and racially diverse staff, and that Callaghan not be able to return to the restaurant.

On Nov. 26, Acme announced that “unforeseen circumstances” had led to the closing of its dining room, but that takeout orders would continue. A similar message appears on the restaurant’s homepage.