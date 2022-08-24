Workers find body in reservoir at water treatment plant, Colorado police say

Workers found a body inside a reservoir at a water treatment plant in Colorado, police said.

The man’s body was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities said the body was found in an untreated and raw water terminal reservoir. The water goes through “standard treatment and disinfection prior to distribution,” police said.

The city water is safe to drink, police said.

It is unclear how the man’s body got into the reservoir because the area is gated and fenced, authorities said.

Investigators also do not know how long the man’s body was there or his identity.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jeremy Mayns at 303-450-8970 or jpmayns@northglenn.org.

Northglenn is about 10 miles north of Denver.

