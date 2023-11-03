Workers need to adapt to evolving mine sector: Report

The intent of a new report exploring the impact of new technologies on the mining sector is to better prepare industry to attract and train the workforce of the future.

The first report of its kind, "Balancing the potential impact of new innovations and technologies on the mining and mining supply services workforce over the next 3-5 years” was prepared by the Workforce Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin in collaboration with The Labour Markey Group. In addition to compiling research on the topic, the authors surveyed 25 key industry leaders about the technology being adopted in the mining and mining supply sectors and new skill sets that will be required to support these new innovations.

The report highlights a list of new technologies and innovations in various stages of adoption. They include advanced robotics, automation, autonomous systems, health and safety for workers, sensors and sonars, real-time data, reduction of emissions, software, digitization, smart mining technologies, among others.

“We asked our informants what skills will be required for these kinds of jobs,” said Reggie Caverson, executive director of Workforce Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin, “because we recognize industry is doing this to improve safety, improve productivity and address environmental issues.”

The new skill sets that are required include digital literacy, advanced computer skills, knowledge of cloud-based technologies, operating and interpreting new equipment technology like drones and micro-seismic monitoring, system analysis and evaluation, new aptitude skills, among others. Those surveyed said there will be a move away from specialists towards generalists — those who understand how the system works as a whole. Specifically, engineers, from mining to software, processing and data, will be in high demand. Other in-demand occupations include mechatronics specialists, testing technicians, digital transformation managers, IT specialists, data managers, scientists and technologists.

Story continues

Caverson said there is a multi-pronged approach to address the requirements of a new skill set in the mining industry. That involves re-training people in the current workforce and properly training the future workforce by ensuring colleges and universities offer programs that address these skill sets. It also includes bridging the generational divide between an older experienced workforce and a young digitally savvy workforce.

“How do we bridge the two together,” said Caverson. “If we are introducing a new innovation, how do we have them both working together on this so that you are not isolating anyone but capitalizing on the skills that everyone has.”

Forming industry partnerships is crucial as well, said Caverson.

Mining has experienced its share of challenges in attracting a skilled workforce, but Caverson sees the adoption of new technologies and innovation as an opportunity.

“The report shows that there’s so much potential, especially with new technology,” she said. “This is not the mining company of 50 years ago, or even 20 years ago. There’s a lot of interesting innovation, great changes and attention to the digital side of the industry…making it more attractive now than what it was before.”

The full report will be available on the website www.planningourworkforce.ca or by contacting the Workforce Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin at 705-675-5822 or exec@planningourworkforce.ca.

Laura Stradiotto, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star