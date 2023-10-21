Workers at 2 B.C. long-term care homes walk off the job after 2 years without a deal

Workers at two long-term care facilities in British Columbia walked off the job on Friday, the Hospital Employees' Union (HEU) said.

Staff at Delta View Care Centre in Delta and at Pioneer Lodge in Salmon Arm who walked off the job for six hours are among the nearly 1,100 HEU members at seven facilities in B.C. run by the non-profit Good Samaritan Canada, who have been without a contract since March 31, 2020, the union said.

The non-profit has delayed and cancelled bargaining meetings, the union said. The health-care workers are demanding improvements to benefits, sick leave and other working conditions.

"Members are tired," said Meena Brisard, HEU's secretary-business manager. "We just got through COVID. They're exhausted, they work long hours. They are short-staffed and they want to be respected and have a reasonable deal."

Good Samaritan Canada, which runs seven long-term care home across the province, said in a statement that it can't comment on negotiation specifics, adding that it was in contact with health authorities to ensure essential care was delivered during the job action.

"Good Samaritan Canada remains committed to the collective bargaining process, and we will continue to bargain in good faith," the organization said in the statement.

Separately, a recent union survey of 807 care aides found 48.5 per cent are considering leaving health care, HEU said. The survey from Sept. 18 to 29 was done by Viewpoints Research for the union and is accurate within +/- 3.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The union represents 60,000 health-care workers across the province, including 28,000 who work with seniors in long-term care and other care settings.