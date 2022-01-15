Worker at Vancouver cosmetic clinic charged with sexual assault and voyeurism

Ali Aghasardar, 50, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of voyeurism. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

A man alleged to have photographed and sexually assaulted women while working at a laser hair removal clinic has been arrested and charged following a lengthy investigation by Vancouver police.

The investigation was launched in 2019, police said, after a woman reported being sexually assaulted during laser hair removal appointments at Dermabella Clinic near Howe and Smithe streets. Police identified a second woman who was allegedly photographed while nude during treatment at the clinic.

Ali Aghasardar, 50, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of voyeurism for alleged offences that occurred between January and October 2019.

"He does have a court-imposed condition not to be alone with with any patient or client without another adult present during treatment," Const. Tania Visintin said at a news briefing Friday.

Dermabella Clinic has yet to respond to CBC's request for comment about Aghasardar's employment status.

Vancouver police say anyone with information they feel could be important to the investigation can contact the sex crimes unit at 604-717-0601.