Worker seriously hurt after falling 100 feet into hole at job site, AZ firefighters say

A worker fell 100 feet into a hole at a construction site in Buckeye, Arizona firefighters reported.

The worker later died of his injuries at a hospital, family and friends told KNXV.

Firefighters responded to reports someone had fallen in a hole at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, the Buckeye Fire Department reported.

They lowered a radio to the man to communicate with him, KSAZ reported.

Firefighters were later able to retrieve the man from the hole and took him to a hospital, the fire department said. He was alive when rescuers rushed him to the hospital.

It’s not clear how the worker fell into the hole, KSAZ reported.

Trevor Laky, a spokesman for the state’s worker safety program, the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health, told KNXV the agency is investigating.

