Worker on break in Uptown Charlotte buys lottery ticket at 7-Eleven — and wins big

It apparently pays to get up from your desk and take a break from work in Uptown Charlotte.

That’s how Nickolas Neal ended up winning six figures in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I was at work and I took a walk there to loosen up my legs,” Neal said in a lottery news release.

That led him to the 7-Eleven on West Trade Street, across from the Johnson & Wales University campus. There, Neal paid $1 for a Carolina Cash 5 ticket and ended up with $100,000, lottery officials said.

“When I checked the ticket my jaw dropped,” he said in the release. “I got my wife to check the ticket and her jaw dropped as well.”

He beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to win the game, which has a “rolling jackpot” that climbs until someone wins.

Neal collected his winnings Aug. 23 and walked out with $71,252 after state and federal withholdings, officials said.

What will he do with the money?

Neal’s 10th wedding anniversary is in December, and he says he and his wife will use the cash to visit St. Lucia in the Eastern Caribbean. “We are planning this trip to be the honeymoon we never went on,” he said.

Anything left over will go to pay bills, he says.

