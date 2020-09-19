What worked and what wowed the mostly virtual TIFF 2020 film fest

How do you mark the ceremonial closing of a film festival that was mainly digital — sweep the popcorn off your lap and close the tab?

As the 45th edition of the Toronto Interntional Film Festival heads towards a conclusion it's been a very different experience that featured fewer films and a digital/physical approach. Drive-Ins and virtual video panels replaced the usual red carpets and cocktails. But the downsized festival allowed smaller films to shine and the buzz to build.

Here's CBC's Eli Glasner and Jackson Weaver on how it felt and what's likely to be remembered.

Streaming and screening: TIFF's online experience

Eli Glasner: Instead of practically living and breathing the TIFF experience — a 10-day marathon of screenings, carpets and press conferences — my experience this year was mainly digital, viewing films on TIFF's slick and smooth viewing platform. Instead of being all-consuming, this year's TIFF was a quiet rumble in the background. Occasionally I'd dip in and check which films were getting traction on Twitter, or carve out a few hours to catch up on viewing.

There's something to be said for the convenience of watching premieres from your couch (okay, or your bed) but what I missed were those moments of movie kismet — the random film you pick to fill a few hours that becomes your favourite, or the tip from a new friend in the rush line. Next year, perhaps.

Jackson Weaver: I was only able get to five days of last year's TIFF — my first — but did manage to cram 20 movies into the experience. Whizzing between theatres to make show times and lining up around the block at midnight outside of Ryerson University is something that can't be replicated online. This year, I did have a couple days of movie marathons, but without that same communal energy, it was hard to stay excited about watching seven hours of films a day.

Still, TIFF's streaming service worked wonders — no glitches, dropped streams or regional issues you might expect from the festival's first-ever online experience, and the 48-hour rental period made it much easier to fit everything I wanted to watch into my schedule.

Biggest buzz

Weaver: Regina King's One Night in Miami grabbed hold of audiences in a way that you'd think would be difficult with no one in the same room or even city to generate buzz. But the retelling of Kemp Powers's play of the same name — which is itself a retelling of history, putting legends Muhammed Ali, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Malcolm X in a seedy hotel room to talk about the state of civil rights and the best way to fight for them — did just that. It's been called a tour de force and it's hard to disagree; powerful performances carry what is, effectively, a single conversation played out over an hour and 50 minutes.

