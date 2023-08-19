I worked on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from thousands of miles away

Sean Sevestre working on the film at his home in the Portobello area of Edinburgh

Sean Sevestre has played a key role in the creation of the new blockbuster film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - despite being thousands of miles away from his Hollywood colleagues.

The 29-year-old Scottish artist has worked on the visual development of the hit new movie for two years from his Edinburgh home.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which stars Seth Rogan, Jackie Chan and John Cena, was released earlier this month.

Sean worked as a concept artist on the movie. He would draw the ideas, then a 3D animator would makes a graphic model from his designs.

"So far this is the most impact I've had in a film," he told BBC Scotland.

"Hollywood is high paced and exciting and the people I worked with on this film reflected that.

"I felt extremely respected and trusted. There was always room for me to try stuff and to make mistakes and to work on things.

"When I watched the film I thought it looked amazing - there is nothing that has ever looked like this before."

Mutant Mayhem was released earlier this month

Sean spent a decade teaching himself how to draw and make films.

"I started a product design degree at university when I was 17 but after four weeks I quit because it became clear it wasn't going to teach me what I wanted to do," he explained.

"My mum then enrolled me at art college on a painting degree but again I left after two weeks.

"I felt so strongly about it that I decided to teach myself. My mum gave me two years to see if I could make it work."

From his bedroom in Penicuik, Midlothian, he began to teach himself techniques using the internet.

"My mum was fairly sceptical but she trusted me because I'm not an irrational person.

"I had a burning fire inside me. I was so serious about it that I taught myself relentlessly every day.

"I studied the anatomy of the body and how it moves and how light works."

Film still from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Sean said there had been a lot to learn.

"I disappeared for three years and looking back it's a bit of a blur.

"I was obsessed in a good way. I pushed myself as hard as I could and gave up a lot of social stuff."

When he was 20, Sean he felt he had reached a good base level and started posting some of his work on sites where Hollywood producers look for new talent.

It was then he was asked to work on the movie A Monster Calls, which starred Liam Neeson.

"I was so excited because it felt like a breakthrough

"All of a sudden my mum could see things were working for me."

Sean said he learned from his entrepreneurial dad to have the confidence to teach himself.

Sean taught himself to do competitive tricking

He said: "My parents divorced when I was five and I would see my dad in the holidays. We would go snowboarding and I would say: 'I can't snowboard.' He would say: 'I taught myself so can you'."

Sean learned classical guitar and taught myself to do competitive tricking, a form of acrobatics involving flips and twists.

"I got good at tricking and this gave me the confidence to know that I could teach myself anything I put my mind to."

He was then commissioned to work on pop superstar Lil Nas X's Starwalkin' video and directed his own feature-length documentary, Perfect Storm.

Now he has built a studio in his Portobello home in Edinburgh.

"Now I actually have to turn down work that comes in which is an incredible place to be," he said.

"Growing up in a small town in Scotland I never thought I'd end up working in Hollywood.

"But thanks to the internet I was able to make a name for myself in the industry even though I felt far away from that world."

Sean Sevestre at the Turtles movie wrap party in Los Angeles

Sean got a B in Higher art at Beeslack High School in Midlothian.

He added: "I wasn't the art guy, nobody expected this.

"I've not got this crazy talent. What I do is a result of extreme deliberate practice that has taken me from being average to someone now with a reputation.

"Anyone who wants it badly enough can do it. It's dedicated time and practice and hard work continually sitting at the edge of your ability that gets you there."

So what's next for Sean?

"I'm working on something exciting just now, but I can't talk about it.

"I'm still pushing myself and looking to achieve more.

"I'm very happy where I have got to but I don't want to stop now."