What Worked — And What Didn’t Work — At The Republican Convention

Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House capped a week of moments that likely will be a lasting legacy of the 2020 Republican National Convention: The blurred lines it created between official government and partisan business.

The convention showed Trump’s determination to shatter norms for the purpose of reality TV like stunts and dramatic backdrops, even if it already has yielded ethics complaints.

From the standpoint of using the White House as a set, it certainly worked for the 1,500 or so who shed masks and other COVID-19 protocols to witness Trump’s speech in person, the prize being a fireworks show at the end.

Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts caught some flak on Twitter for writing favorably about the use of the location. “Incumbency is a powerful bully pulpit. The genie is out of the bottle,” he tweeted.

Regardless of where you fall on the staging of this event on government property, the convention overall was mixed when it comes to the pure question of whether it was good television.

Roberts wrote that “you can’t beat the backdrop,” yet Trump’s speech itself largely was a grab bag of what he has said before, newsworthy less for the content than the spectacle.

That said, convention was better for Republicans in many respects than 2016, when Trump’s speech was even longer, the timing of primetime speakers was off and there were a few flareups on the floor that grabbed news cycles. But this year, there were also lost opportunities for more compelling moments and more cohesive narratives.

So here’s a few things that worked and did not work for this convention:

The message. If the goal really was to drum up excitement by the base, which seems to have been the case based on the greatest-hits content of Trump’s acceptance speech, it worked. The question now is whether the extreme law-and-order messaging — basically warning that Biden will destroy the country as it falls into the hands of the “mob” — will make inroads in swing states, particularly in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Biden campaign tried to turn the tables on the law-and-order theme with an ad that tried to use Trump’s words against him.

Alice Johnson and other “real people.” The better term might be “everyday Americans,” and both conventions relied on a lineup of speakers who could vouch for what their respective nominee did for them. In that regard, Trump’s most effective speaker was Alice Johnson, a criminal justice advocate who relayed how the president had granted clemency for a sentence that was excessive punishment. (He granted her a full pardon on Friday.) Other speakers also shared heart-wrenching stories, like a couple whose daughter was kidnapped and killed by ISIS. If there’s one thing likely to translate to party conventions in the future, it will be in the way that they feature non-politicians and non-celebrities to make a point. This is actually not a new thing for party conventions. This difference this year is that the “real people” got airtime. At a traditional convention, the networks likely would have skipped their speeches in favor of their own analysis.

Tim Scott. Of all the elected officials who spoke in the run-up to the Trump finale, the Republican senator’s speech was the strongest. Like other speakers, he warned that Biden and Kamala Harris would try to remake American society into a “socialist utopia,” but he was more eloquent when focusing on his own story and how that ties into an optimistic outlook for the country. “Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime,” he said. “There are millions of families like mine across this nation.”

Celebrities. Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Common and many others all appeared at the Democratic National Convention. Who did the Republicans draw? Country artist Trace Adkins and opera singer Christopher Macchio. But this actually goes into the plus category for Trump’s team because they were far more judicious in how they deployed talent than they were in 2016, when it seemed like they were intent on giving a speaking slot to any entertainment figure who happened to support Trump, no matter how long it had been since their career peak. Adkins, for instance, sang the National Anthem at Fort McHenry, and a recorded version of Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA played as the Trumps paraded down a makeshift stage on the South Lawn. Jon Voight didn’t speak, but he narrated the night’s opening videos. All this likely makes little difference in how people will vote, but it does make a difference in the production.