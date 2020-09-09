Workday Empowers Employers to Create a More Equitable and Inclusive Workplace With New VIBE™ Solutions

VIBE Central™ and VIBE Index™ Deliver Key Insights to Help Organizations Accelerate Belonging and Diversity Efforts and Outcomes

VIBE Central

VIBE Index

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday Inc . (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced two new offerings, VIBE Central and VIBE Index, to help HR leaders advance belonging and diversity (B&D) initiatives and better VIBE—Value Inclusion, Belonging, and Equity—within the workplace. VIBE is Workday’s approach to creating a great place to work for all; the company is currently using these solutions to support exceptional employee experiences and drive positive change internally.



For businesses starting to ramp up their B&D efforts, VIBE Central provides a foundation with best practices content and reports that help companies see the diversity and representation of their workforce in one centralized place. With VIBE Index, Workday aims to deliver the world’s most comprehensive B&D index—enabling organizations to equally measure and compare belonging, equity, diversity, and inclusion for a better understanding of where parity may be lacking to know where to focus efforts.

Workforce Technology to Make Progress

The recent uprising against racism and social injustice has put an even bigger spotlight on disparities in the workplace, prompting organizations to act quickly to address inequality and foster more inclusive work environments. Many companies have made B&D commitments in recent years yet retaining diverse talent continues to be a roadblock, indicating a broader challenge around inclusion. Tracking and reporting diversity data is a common first step, but nurturing an inclusive culture requires strategic planning and intentional actions, stemming from a more holistic view of B&D across the organization.

To truly understand their workforce, employers need to account for the many identities and perspectives an employee can bring and look for equity in experience across different populations in the organization to identify where to focus efforts from a talent strategy perspective. With Workday, organizations will have the insights needed to help understand where they stand and where to intervene to help create a more diverse workplace where everyone feels like they belong and are included.

