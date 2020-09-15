'Workaholics' star Anders Holm lists historic Silver Lake Tudor

In Silver Lake's coveted Moreno Highlands area, “Workaholics” actor and co-creator Anders Holm is asking $2.1 million for his 1920s home of seven years.

The stately Tudor is a solid step up from the bachelor pad he shares with his friends in the sitcom, which is fictionally set in Rancho Cucamonga but is actually in Van Nuys.

Gated and landscaped, the hillside home was originally built for George C. Page, founder of the Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits. Today, it still boasts storybook charm with brick and half-timbering across the eye-catching exterior.

View photos The Tudor-style spot has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 2,100 square feet. (Realtor.com) More

Inside are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms across roughly 2,100 square feet. Interior photos are sparse, but according to the listing, every bedroom overlooks the Silver Lake Reservoir.

Outside, there’s a spacious deck for dining, a grassy lawn and a meditation area. In addition, a patio surrounds a swimming pool.

Gail Crosby of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Holm co-created “Workaholics" in 2011, and the slacker sitcom ran for seven seasons on Comedy Central. The 39-year-old has also appeared in “The Mindy Project,” “Game Over, Man!” and the short-lived NBC show “Champions.”

Records show he paid $1.425 million for the property in 2013.