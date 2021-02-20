Back pain hurting your workflow? Here are 11 office chairs that won’t cramp your style

Want more cold-weather fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Shoppers are loving this chic and comfy chair.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s been almost a year that we’ve been working from home, and if you haven’t yet invested in a proper work chair, your back is probably feeling.

While we’d all love to hold out for the day we’re back in office with our colleagues again, it might still be a little while before we get to do that. If sitting in your kitchen chair is no longer cutting it, you might be due for an upgrade for something made for sitting at a desk for eight-hour days.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of affordable desk chairs that are equally comfortable—from adequate lumbar support to a cushy seat for your tush—as they are chic. You won’t need to cramp that perfect pandemic home décor style for any of these work-from-home additions.

SEE ALSO: Want a stress-free way to boost your pandemic wardrobe? Try this

The Yahoo Lifestyle Canada team has done the digging for you, saving you from an endless scroll through hundreds of pages of desk chairs that eventually start to all look the same. Our personal favourite is this retro-inspired statement Lourdes Task Chair by Kelly Clarkson Home.

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair (Photo via Wayfair)

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $170 (originally $230)

This chair is perfect for anyone need a bit of extra cushioning under them. It comes in a whopping 14 different colours, from bright orange to bold fuchsia or muted ivory, tan and charcoal grey. The rounded back offers a solid amount of support, while the gold metal legs provide an added touch of glam for your home office.

Why shoppers love it

Don’t take our word for it—the Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair boasts more than 2,300 reviews and has an almost-perfect star rating.

Story continues

“The velvet is vet sort to the touch and I have had no issues sitting on the chair for 4-5 hours at a time,” one happy shopper wrote. “I also like that the back is slightly angled. On top of all that, the chair took less than 5 minutes to assemble!”

Another reviewer complimented the chair for its comfort, writing: “This is a beautiful, soft, supportive and all-around perfect chair.” One shopper gushed over the chair being a perfect pop of colour for their office, saying: “It is the wow factor for my office.”

Have a small space? One shopper called the chair “perfect, comfortable and not too big.”

Looking for more work-from-home chair inspiration? Check 10 more of our top picks below.

Latitude Run Pierron Ergonomic Task Chair (Photo via Wayfair)

This ergonomic chair has a fully adjustable mid-backrest to support your spine and neck.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $93

Williston Forge Albaugh Executive Chair (Photo via Wayfair)

If you need something with a bit more support than the average pretty chair, this one by Williston Forge will do the trick. It comes in brown, dark brown and dark grey and features lumbar support, back angle adjustment and a tilt lock for safety.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $194

Mastery Mart Mid-Back Office Chair (Photo via Amazon)

Need your chair ASAP? Luckily, Amazon has several options, like this adjustable mid-century modern inspired swivel chair with mid-back support.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $174

Bowthy Ergonomic Armless Office Chair (Photo via Amazon)

If simplicity is more your style, this armless option might be the one for you. It comes in six different colours, from baby pink to black, and has more than 200 reviews vouching for it.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $109

Rivet Modern Upholstered Swivel Task Chair (Photo via Amazon)

This low-profile chair, featuring soft lines and a cozy seat, is the perfect addition to any on-trend home office.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $212

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Vinsetto Vanity Middle Back Office Chair (Photo via Amazon)

A little more glam than your average desk chair, this Vinsetto one features a bright-pink tufted backrest and comfortable arm rests.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $190 (originally $200)

Ikea Langfjall Office Chair (Photo via Ikea)

This armless Ikea desk chair is perfect for minimalist styles and offers low-back support and a height-adjusting mechanism.

SHOP IT: Ikea, $150

Ikea Skruvsta Swivel Chair (Photo via Ikea)

Available in three different colours, this round-backed chair is fully adjustable and lends itself to any interior design taste.

SHOP IT: Ikea, $159

Ebern Designs Stewardson Ergonomic Conference Chair (Photo via Wayfair)

Shoppers love the beautiful profile, price and support of this office chair. It comes in three different colours, too.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $110

Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair (Photo via Wayfair)

Featuring geometric-patterned upholstery and four colours to choose from, this high-rated chair will add some life to any home office.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $92 (originally $138)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.