I Wore This Wire-Free Bra for 13 Hours Straight — and It’s So Comfortable, I Fell Asleep in It

Ruby McAuliffe
·3 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

You’ll forget you even have it on.

<p>Getty Images</p>

Getty Images

Some girls grow up excited to buy their first bra, but not me — I never wanted to start wearing one. I think younger me had it right; they’re uncomfortable, tight, restrictive, and so not fun. While I sucked it up and fell in love with cute prints and materials, the severe discomfort never improved. For years, I wore bras out off necessity, taking them off as soon as I get home — that was until I tried the comfiest bra to ever exist.

The Vibrant Body Company Everywhere Bra changed the intimates game by offering a bra that puts women’s bodies at the forefront. With full-coverage cups, zero gapping, and just the right amount of padding, women now have a comfortable bra that works with them instead of against them. Available in black, beige, and white, plus sizing from 34B to 42D sizing, so you can easily find your perfect bra preference..

<p>Vibrant</p>

Vibrant

Shop now: $89; vibrantbodycompany.com

I received my Everywhere Bra in a size 32B and beige ‘caramello’ color. Instantly, I noticed how silky the fabric felt and how flexible the cups were, unlike the rigid options I was used to that are packed with unnecessary padding.  Their teardrop shape hugged my curves and supported my movement throughout the day — even without the use of an underwire. I experienced zero (yes, zero) bulging, and the straps stayed put, never veering down my shoulders.

<p>Vibrant</p>

Vibrant

Shop now: $89; vibrantbodycompany.com

The bra is sleek and smooth under clothing and looks streamlined on its own, but I also love that the Everywhere Bra doesn’t sacrifice style for comfort. I didn’t just wear the Everywhere Bra for a quick hour. I wore it for 13 hours straight, which included my walk to work and even a yoga class. I even fell asleep in it — it’s that comfortable.

I’m not the only one who’s discovered the game-changing Everywhere Bra. “My straps never fall and I am never tugging at my bra,” said a shopper, adding, “This is definitely a purchase that is good for your self-care.” Another said they feel “connected” to their “whole body” when wearing the Vibrant bra. “I feel like I’m doing something good for me in so many ways,” the reviewer continued. Fans also love the fit, saying, “It fits so well,” holds "[their] girls up,” and is “really comfortable.”

<p>Vibrant</p>

Vibrant

Shop now: $89; vibrantbodycompany.com

To keep your bra looking and feeling its best, I recommend hand washing and hang drying; I like to roll mine up (shoutout to a wire-free design) for storage, which keeps the design looking fresh and new. Shop the Vibrant Body Company Everywhere Bra for $89 to experience it for yourself. If you’re not sure of your correct size, take advantage of the Vibrant Body Company online fit quiz or schedule a one-on-one virtual bra fitting with master bra designer Heidi Lehmann.

Read the original article on InStyle.

