Words to remember: Canadian newsmakers have their say on COVID-19

A look at some of the top quotes from on Friday in relation to COVID-19 in Canada:

"If we do everything that we can think of — everything that already has been done stays in place (and) all of the other measures which are being considered (are) put in place — I think we could reduce the death toll in Ontario to somewhere between 3,000 and 15,000." — Dr. Peter Donnelly, head of Public Health Ontario.

"When I look at Canada, it looks to me there is a disciplined response up there with clear information coming through. I hope you all do very well because I like Canada, and we live next door to each other, and it matters to both of us that we succeed." — Gayle Smith, a former top adviser to President Barack Obama.

"Drug dealing, we say, is not an essential service." Hamilton police Const. Jerome Stewart after an alleged cocaine dealer was charged with drug trafficking, as well as a $750 ticket for operating a non-essential business.

"All of us are itching to contribute in some way." — Heidi Li, a third-year medical student at the University of Ottawa, as the federal government announced it is seeking volunteers with medical experience to provide backup support in the fight against COVID-19.

"Having 70 per cent of people get COVID is not the end of the world. It is, though, if it all happens at once. And that's what we're trying to prevent." — Health Minister Patty Hajdu.

"I've worked my whole life to do this but we're all in the same situation so we must wait. We're in much difficulty (in Italy) . . . my life has changed completely." — Italian football player Lorenzo Dalle Piagge, who was slated to attend the CFL's postponed national combine last month in Toronto.

"It's not looking great. Just not looking great." — Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst with Teal Group in the Washington, D.C., area, after a rough day for Bombardier Inc., stock.

"We're seeing our case numbers continually grow, we're seeing severe outcomes, which is distressing to many Manitobans. But again, this is not the time for fear. This is the time for our actions." — Manitoba chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin.

"And then everyone will put pressure on public health to solve it, our health-care system to deal with it, and government to pay for it when all we have to do is stay the blazes home." — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil after saying he's tired of seeing full parking lots at grocery and large retail stores, warning there will be increased community spread in the province if people continue to blatantly ignore health officials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press