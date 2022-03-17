How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

Steven Poole
·4 min read

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.

As an editorial manager at Penguin Random House, Lee is someone with long experience in instructing copy-editors, proofreaders, indexers, printers and all the other unsung heroes who, if they do their job well, invisibly make the author’s glory seem effortlessly attained. It doesn’t always go well, though; disarmingly, Lee admits to having been “part of a team that managed to print 20,000 copies of The Importance of Being Ernest”.

The book’s rhetorical gimmick uses ‘words’ when it actually means books, or sentences, or prose style, or stories

It might once have been said to a greenhorn copy-editor that “the writer is your natural enemy” (attributed, possibly wrongly, to an editor at Time magazine), but a good one can save us from all kinds of embarrassment, and not just on the trivial level of grammar or spelling. As one relates to Lee proudly: “I once worked on a novel in which one of the characters was in the midst of a difficult pregnancy and in the end, in a scene of great tension, gave birth prematurely. By this point, from detailed descriptions of the seasons passing, it was possible to work out that the mother had already been pregnant for 18 months.” Riffling through some old index cards with the contact details of freelance copy-editors of yesteryear, Lee unearths some gems: here’s one who will happily work on “biography, crime, travel, politics”, but – this part underlined – “Not too much poetry”. You can hear the weary sigh echo down the ages.

Any bibliophile will find many enjoyable nuggets in the compendium of book chat that follows: from Kurt Vonnegut’s theories about the shapes of stories to the oddest book title of the year prize (2004 winner: Bombproof Your Horse), or Ian Fleming’s productivity tips (write for three hours in the morning and one in the evening, never read over what you wrote yesterday). Lee interviews a host of thoughtful editors, translators, text designers, blurb-composers and other artisans of literary culture, informing us that the collective noun for a group of ghosts (ghostwriters) is, of course, a “fright”, or smartly debunking the supposed romance of the slush pile. “I once looked up the author of a mildly promising slush pile find about French politics,” Lee recalls, “and discovered the author was in prison for strangling his girlfriend.”

The most combative chapter, inevitably, concerns punctuation: here Lee madly advises that “British English” has no need for the serial or Oxford comma, but then authors are notoriously precious about these marks of rhythm. As Mark Twain wrote: “Yesterday Mr. Hall [his publisher] wrote that the printer’s proofreader was improving my punctuation for me, & I telegraphed orders to have him shot without giving him time to pray.” Other recurring characters include the splendidly grumpy Gertrude Stein: “a comma by helping you along holding your coat for you and putting on your shoes keeps you from living your life as actively as you should lead it”. Meanwhile, I should like to start a campaign to bring back the manicule (a pointing hand with a cuff) as “the seventh footnote indicator, after the pilcrow”.

Related: In our war of words, full stops are dying but the exclamation mark is doing fine | Simon Horobin

It remains for me only to express a collegial bafflement with the book’s rhetorical gimmick, which, in defiance of all convention and good sense, insists on always using “words” (as in the title) when it actually means books, or sentences, or prose style, or stories. So, when Lee warns that “bad words are the junk food of the literary world”, she doesn’t mean swearwords but cheap fiction; and when she regretfully explains that sometimes “the words will return to you for pulping”, she means the books, because you literally cannot pulp words.

By the time I read: “The application of ‘sense’ to our words is one of the most vital ways they get good,” I was losing the will to live; once informed that “even Hitler was concerned with getting his words better”, I prayed that the author had fatally Godwinned her own scheme; but it went on, relentlessly, to the end. Perhaps, after all, it is a friendly invitation to each reader to take up the blue pencil for themselves.

• Steven Poole’s A Word for Every Day of the Year is published by Quercus. How Words Get Good: The Story of Making a Book by Rebecca Lee is published by Profile (£14.99). To support the Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis is Toronto's newest hockey star

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis is poised to become a star in the hottest hockey market on the planet.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes